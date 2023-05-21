Girlguiding outdoor centre set to close

Ynysgain club have 4,000 volunteers who organise activities for girls between the ages of four to 25

A girlguiding centre in Eryri National Park has been earmarked for closure.

Ynysgain Centre is one of the five sites that Girlguiding UK plans to sell next year due to less than 10% of groups using them.

Concerns have been raised by leaders and members who say residential stays at these centres are "fundamental for the development of good mental health".

Girlguiding Cymru which uses the centre has 11,000 members from age four to 25.

The other centres, which will all close at the end of 2023, are Waddow Hall in Lancashire, Blacklands Farm in West Sussex, Foxlease in the New Forest, and Glenbrook in the Peak District.

Members have launched a petition to fight the planned closures and say the decision was taken without any consultation.

Girlguiding UK said: "We know most of our members are choosing to have adventures within their units, near their home, and in other locations and facilities."

It also explained that the combination of "historic underinvestment in the activity centres" and "running at an overall loss for some years" means the centres would need funding of "over £20m in the coming years to be fit for future use".

It added: "We cannot afford this level of investment."