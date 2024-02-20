Girls Basketball Rewind: No. 3 Mallard Creek rolls in Queen City tournament

Mallard Creek, No. 3 in The Observer’s Sweet 16, rolled past West Mecklenburg in its first round Queen City 3A/4A conference tournament game Monday.

The Mavericks allowed only five points in the first half of a 70-17 win.

My’aisa Young led the Mavericks with 20 points and Alana Biosse added 18.

Monday’s #BIG5 top performers

Nevaeh Atkins, East Lincoln: In a 74-17 win over West Meck, Atkins had 14 points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds.

Alana Biosse, Mallard Creek: In a 70-17 win over West Meck, Biosse had 18 points plus five rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Claire Frank, South Point: In a 69-26 win over Kings Mountain, Frank had a career-high 17 points and four assists.

Martha Guinle, Lincoln Charter: In a 68-12 win over Corvian Community, Guinle had 23 points and six steals.

Ally Smith, North Lincoln: In a 49-37 win over St. Stephens, Smith had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Monday’s girls’ box scores

NO. 3 MALLARD CREEK 70, WEST MECKLENBURG 17

Mallard Creek 30 21 17 2 — 70

West Meck 2 3 10 2 — 17

MALLARD CREEK 70 — Alana Biosse 18, J.Stone 4, Elle Stone 14, Lili Booker 10, My’asia Young 20, Easterling 2, McGuire 2, Tendall 5

WEST MECK 17 — Marshall 6, Waters 5, Meadows 4, Thompson 2

Notable: Mallard Creek senior Lili Booker finished with 10 points, eight steals and seven assists. Junior Elle Stone finished with 14 points, two steals, two rebounds. Senior Alana Biosse finished with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals, two blocks. Sophomore My’asia Young finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four steals, two assists.

Records: Mallard Creek 22-3

NO. 5 EAST LINCOLN 74, WEST IREDELL 17

West Iredell 6 3 0 8 — 17

East Lincoln 32 21 174 — 74

WEST IREDELL 17 — H. Feimster 4, S. Bridges 3, T. Stikeleather 3, K. Stroud 2, F. Green 2, S. Weber 2, T. Stutts 1

EAST LINCOLN 74 — Kiara Anderson 25, Emma Montanari 15, Nevaeh Atkins 14, L. Pethel 9, T. Thomas 7, A. Hege 4

Noteable: Lady Mustangs had 27 steals, 18 assists and only five Turnovers. Emma Montanari (15 points, five rebounds, six steals, five assists, four blocks), Kiara Anderson (25 points, five rebounds, three steals), Nevaeh Atkins (14 points, four steals, three assists, two rebounds), Lane Pethel (nine points, seven rebounds, three steals, three assists) and Taniyah Thomas (seven points, five steals, three assists) all had strong games....East Lincoln will play North Lincoln in the WFAC semifinals Wednesday at 6 at Hickory High.

Records: West Iredell 1-23; East Lincoln 24-1

NO. 7 NORTH MECKLENBURG 68, HOPEWELL 10

North Meck 29 21 9 9 — 68

Hopewell 4 0 0 6 — 10

NORTH MECKLENBURG 68 — Boston Bates 11, Joesph 9, Rivera 9, Smith 6, Spindle 6, Knox 4, Hoover 4, Fullenwider 4, Blake 4, Rowe 3, Pimentel 2, Reid 2, Davis 2, Johnson 2,

HOPEWELL 10 — Stroud 3, Troutman 3, Studer 3, Osborne 1,

Record: North Meck 21-4

NO. 11 HICKORY RIDGE 57, MOORESVILLE 23

Mooresville 2 6 7 8 — 23

Hickory Ridge 23 13 16 5 — 57

MOORESVILLE 23 — Crum 6, Inman 4, C. Lowe 4, Parker 4, Straub 3, G. Lowe 2

HICKORY RIDGE 57 — M. Gidney 10, Leathers 10, C. Woodward 10, S. Gidney 9, K. Woodward 9, Johnson 3, Duley 2, Ritter 2, Watkins 2

Records: Mooresville 3-21, Hickory Ridge 20-5

CENTRAL CABARRUS 36, EAST ROWAN 32

Central Cabarrus 9 5 9 13 — 36

East Rowan 4 6 10 12 — 32

CENTRAL CABARRUS 36 — Jahnae Duncan 12, Daniyah Burton 11, Lewis 6, Martin 2, Blanchard 3, Pickett 2

EAST ROWAN 32 — Mary Church 20, Waddell 8, Klutz 2, Collins 2

COX MILL 58, A.L. BROWN 50

AL Brown 12 10 12 16 — 50

Cox Mill 13 15 18 12 — 58

AL BROWN 50 — Faulkner 23, Flood 18, Stevens 9

COX MILL 58 — Jackson 4, Williams 12, Bellamy 7, Gibson 6, Richardson 9, Saranu 8, Farrell 5, Alexander 7

LINCOLN CHARTER 68, CORVIAN COMMUNITY 12

Corvian Community 4 2 4 3 — 12

Lincoln Charter 15 24 20 9 — 68

CORVIAN COMMUNITY 12 — Sandford 8, Church 2, Langley 2

LINCOLN CHARTER 68 -- Martha Guinle 23, Samantha Ayers 11, Claire David 10, Kallie Lusk 9, Symphanie Stevens 4, Taylor Riggenbach 4, Tyler Beller 3, Lillie Merrill 2, Olexa King 2

Notable: Martha Guinle led Lincoln Charter with 23 points and six steals....Lincoln Charter will play in a tournament semifinal Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Christ The King High.

Record, Lincoln Charter 19-5

NORTH LINCOLN 49, ST. STEPHENS 37

North Lincoln 12 19 7 11 — 49

St Stephens 10 12 8 7 — 37

NORTH LINCOLN 49 — Ally Smith 14, Addison Grice 10, Hagler 8, A. Black 6, M. Black 6, Karr 5.

Records: North Lincoln 16-9; St. Stephens 15-10

PROVIDENCE 51, GARINGER 40

Providence 9 12 15 15 — 51

Garinger 3 11 9 17 — 40

PROVIDENCE 51 — Delanie Hill 14, Marlee Whitten 4, Julia Skinner 6, Rachel Roberts 4, Isabella Hall 10, Lindsey Nolan 13

GARINGER 40 — MIsa Garris 16, Kim’mya Kelly 10, Kyree Scott 2, Za’ Novia Davis 6, R. MItchell-Williams 6

Notable: Lindsey Nolan records another double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Marlee Whitten had 11 rebounds,

Record: Providence 13-11

SOUTH POINT 69, KINGS MOUNTAIN 26

South Point 20 14 19 16 — 69

Kings Mountain 8 8 7 3 — 26

SOUTH POINT 69 — Claire Frank 17, Amya Graham 14, Lauren French 11, Maddie Frank 7, Dajshia Foust 5, Toney Milton 4, Lexi Birtwistle 4, Jossilyn Wallace 4, JoJo Kelly 3

KINGS MOUNTAIN 26 —M. Bridges 6, C. Williams 6, A. Miller 5, A. Bridges 3, D. Ford 3, F. Martin 2, P. Fleming 1

Notable: For South Pointe, Claire Frank had a career- and game-high 17 points and four assists. Amya Graham recorded her 23rd double double of the season with 15 rebounds and 14 points. Lauren French had 11 points, eight rebounds. Maddie Frank had six assists.

Red Raiders will host Round 2 of the Big South 3A Conference Tournament on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against the winner of Crest and Ashbrook.