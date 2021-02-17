With girl's credibility in doubt, former East Hartford man gets better plea deal
Feb. 17—A previously convicted sex offender who was accused of touching a 13-year-old girl in a sexual way in East Hartford in 2017 accepted a significantly reduced plea offer last week after subsequent sexual assault allegations the girl made against two other people raised questions about her credibility.
PLEA DEAL
DEFENDANT: Zakee Wafeeq Habeebullah, 43, who formerly lived on Turtle Creek Lane in East Hartford
CONVICTION: Risk of injury to a child, not necessarily involving sexual misconduct
SENTENCE: Three years in prison followed by three years' special parole
Zakee Wafeeq Habeebullah, 43, who formerly lived on Turtle Creek Lane in East Hartford, pleaded guilty in Hartford Superior Court to risk of injury to a child under a provision that doesn't necessarily involve sexual misconduct.
In accordance with Habeebullah's plea bargain, Judge Laura F. Baldini sentenced him to three years in prison, followed by three years' strict special parole.
Habeebullah has been in jail, unable to post a $250,000 bond since his arrest in February 2018. Online state Department of Correction records list his "maximum release date" as Feb. 24, meaning he has to be released within the next week.
Prosecutor Richard Rubino said during last week's hearing that the original plea offer in the case had called for a 10-year prison sentence, followed by 10 years' special parole. Habeebullah rejected that offer in February 2019.
As the case moved toward trial, officials in the Hartford state's attorney's office tried to contact the girl and her mother but received only a single voice message from the girl, the prosecutor said. He added that they were unsuccessful in contacting her through multiple follow-up phone calls.
He said officials learned of cases in which she had made sexual assault accusations against two other people, neither of which resulted in sufficient evidence for an arrest. In one of the cases, Rubino said, DNA and medical opinion "directly contradicted" her identification of the perpetrator.
He said those incidents created "a fair amount of information for cross examination" of the girl if the case against Habeebullah had gone to trial.
Habeebullah was originally charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury under a provision that involves sexual misconduct. Both those crimes carry up to 20 years in prison.
An odd aspect of the case was that Habeebullah was convicted in 2001 of similar charges in a case involving the girl's mother, according to police. As a result, he is required to register as a sex offender for life.
The girl alleged that Habeebullah came into her apartment and touched her sexually when her mother had left the apartment because of an argument in the neighborhood. She said the incident occurred in February 2017 but didn't disclose what had happened to her mother until that October.
Public defender Laura E. Bryll said Habeebullah has consistently denied the girl's description of the incident.
