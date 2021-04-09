Girls detention center guard had sex with a 15-year-old inmate, police say. He’s in jail

Carli Teproff
·1 min read

An employee at a Miami-Dade juvenile detention center for girls has been arrested after police say he had sex with a 15-year-old inmate.

Javontate Richardson, who worked security for the Miami Girls Academy, was being held Friday at Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond.

The 30-year-old is facing charges of sexual battery of a minor by an adult and sexual misconduct with an inmate.

According to police, the teen told her youth care specialist on Monday that she had sex with Richardson. Management reviewed surveillance camera footage based on information from the teen and realized the footage “capture[d] the incident,” an officer wrote in Richardson’s arrest report.

When Richardson showed up at work Thursday, Miami-Dade Schools police were there to arrest him.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice said Friday that Richardson was an employee of TrueCore Behavioral Solutions, the contractor who operates the Miami Girls Academy. Richardson was terminated from his position Thursday.

The DJJ Office of Inspector General will also investigate the incident.

“The actions taken by this individual and the harm caused to this child is inexcusable and unacceptable,” DJJ said in a statement. “This behavior has not and will not be tolerated by DJJ, and it is our expectation that they be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The teen, DJJ said, has been offered medical care and mental health counseling.

TrueCore Behavioral Solutions could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police say they are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Bureau at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

