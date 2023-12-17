How girl's Facebook walking plea inspired thousands

The group has met up every Sunday for a walk since August

When Ella Thompson posted on Facebook asking if anyone wanted to go on a walk, she never dreamed she would end up creating a walking group bringing thousands of like-minded girls together.

Ella, from Greater Manchester, now runs the Girls Who Walk group, which has led to friendships blossoming across the UK.

The 23-year-old has told how she was "blown away" by the response to her initial post.

Soon, between 50-100 girls began attending her weekly walks, and versions of the group have now popped up in locations all over the country - with more than 9,000 members nationwide.

The group started back in August, when Ella moved back to the city after finishing university.

Noticing there were not many groups that tackled loneliness in young people, she said she decided to create "a free, accessible way for girls to make some long-lasting connections".

Earlier this month Girls Who Walk hosted a Christmas social at Loaf in Salford, with two walks and an array of goodie bags filled with gifts donated from local businesses.

Ella described the gesture as being "in the spirit of what our group is about, and the spirit of Manchester, essentially".

In typical Manchester fashion, Sunday’s event was accompanied by rainfall, although this did not deter the 100 high-spirited girls who turned up, laden with umbrellas and ready to go.

"It’s Manchester- of course it’s going to rain. It’s all part of the experience," said walkers Emily Foster and Beth Thomas.

So far, the walks have gone ahead whatever the weather. Ella said: "If you wait for the weather, you’ll never get anything done."

The girls meet for a hot drink and a chat before heading out on their walk, regardless of rain

In the five months they have been meeting, the group has evolved into more than just a weekly stroll.

"It’s a community of girls who empower each other," said Rocelle Castillo, who manages the social media for the group.

Charley Cooper replied to Ella's Facebook post in August, relating to the struggle to find sociable activities that were not centred around alcohol.

'Just the start'

Charley, 22, said she, like many, had struggled to make friends in her 20s but that she had found a new group of friends since joining.

"Seeing the popularity shows there is an appetite and a space for it," said Charley, who is now the events organiser for the group.

She added that going alone to activities can feel "quite daunting", and the group provides "a space and a community where events are already happening".

Seeing friendships flourish at the walks has been a highlight, said Charley, who expressed her excitement for the future, as the girls plan to branch out into organising more events and activities.

"This is just the start for Girls Who Walk," she told the BBC.

At this week's Christmas social, organisers made up goodie bags filled with gifts for everyone who turned up

Yet despite the ever-growing popularity of the group, founder Ella said she plans to continue to keep things affordable.

"I had no money; I had no friends, and I wanted an event that empowered me," she said, recalling how she felt all those months ago when she started the group.

Faye Gibson, 21, said before coming to these events, she would never have felt confident enough to approach new people.

She has since started volunteering for the group and now "couldn’t imagine life without it".

Volunteering has been "rewarding", she said, adding that her own struggles have enabled her to relate to those who come to the group to "push themselves to try new things".

Empowering each other

With branches now starting up in locations from Dundee to Cornwall, Ella now also runs an Instagram chat filled with tips for others who are considering starting a group.

She has also set up a Girls Who Walk leaders group chat to share advice, and described it as "overwhelming" to see how her initial idea has grown into "an amazing community for people to make friends".

Groups have sprung up in locations from Dundee to Cornwall

