For girls by girls - Girls Inc. students take the lead in Winter Showcase

WORCESTER - Girls Inc. held its finale of its 2023 holiday celebration on Thursday with its annual Winter Showcase, featuring a talent show, art display and, of course, presents.

Krysten Feeney, Girls Inc. director of social and emotional learning, poses with the girls in front of their art pieces.

“All of our girls have helped plan the event,” said CEO Tiffany Lillie. This year, approximately 120 students from kindergarten to high school level worked together over the last few weeks as they planned their own performances and behind-the-scenes work such as set design.

"We really got to see the girls' vision come to life," said Krysten Feeney, director of social and emotional learning, who helped supervise the project.

True to its name, the organization wanted to “incorporate girl voices in our programming,” said Lillie, starting with the holiday showcase.

In previous years, staff would take the lead and organize performances, but this year, they decided to ask the students what they wanted to see and do to close out the year.

Heather Johnston of Kits for Kids poses with the girls and their gift bags.

“My favorite part is when all the girls are clapping to the performances on stage,” said Shanelle Badu, 12, who was MCing the show with her sister.

Girls of all ages sang and clapped along to various holiday classics performed by their peers, including “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and others.

Paying it forward

After showing off their artistic and performance skills, each girl received a large gift bag and the opportunity to explore a small library of donated books to take home.

Worcester native Heather Johnston, herself a self-described Girls Inc. alum, has been running Kits for Kids for the last 17 years, collaborating with local organizations in the Central Massachusetts area to provide gifts bags for children year-round. Girls Inc. was one of her first partnerships.

Talent Show rendition of "Jingle Bell Rock."

"I grew up in a similar ballpark, of not having a lot of stuff when I was younger," she said. "I knew a lot of girls who went to Girls Inc. when I was there that had the same situation I did. I wanted to really give them a holiday party."

Using donations from the community and local businesses (PetSmart supplied some of the stuffed toys), Johnston puts together a bag containing a stuffed animal, winter wear and hygiene products to both cheer up the recipient and make their winter a little easier. "Because we're donation-based, each kit is different, but each bag has handmade items, clothing, and sensory toys."

Unwrapping gifts together is half the fun. "It's really fun when we get to open them together," said Badu.

The varied contents of each bag as girls compare sees trading and sharing in a festive atmosphere. "One girls may get a necklace, and another gets a bracelet, so they learn to share," said Johnston.

"For many girls, this is home," she said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Girls Inc. students present Winter Showcase holiday show