Tip-off times, scores: 2024 girls basketball state championships schedule
The UIL Texas high school girls basketball championship will start on Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Here is a schedule of when Mansfield Timberview, South Grand Prairie and the rest of the teams are playing.
Thursday’s semifinals
Class 1A | Newcastle (33-1) vs. Westbrook (28-9), 8:30 a.m.
Class 1A | Turkey Valley (36-2) vs. Neches (29-7), 10 a.m.
Class 3A | Huntington (35-6) vs. Columbus (26-10), 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A | Emory Rains (36-2) vs. Shallowater (26-12), 3 p.m.
Class 5A | Frisco Liberty (32-7) vs. Richmond Randall (30-8), 7 p.m.
Class 5A | Mansfield Timberview (39-1) vs. Cedar Park (27-11), 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s semifinals
Class 2A | Goldthwaite (34-3) vs. Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill (34-5), 8:30 a.m.
Class 2A | Nocona (34-3) vs. Wellington (29-6), 10 a.m.
Class 4A | Dallas Lincoln (30-3) vs. Waco La Vega (30-11), 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A | Boerne (34-4) vs. Canyon (29-6), 3 p.m.
CLASS 6A | Houston Summer Creek (35-3) vs. Duncanville (36-4), 7 p.m.
CLASS 6A | South Grand Prairie (33-3) vs. San Antonio Brennan (32-3), 8:30 p.m.
State championship times
Class 3A | 10 a.m. Saturday
Class 2A | 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Class 5A | 3 p.m. Saturday
Class 4A | 7 p.m. Saturday
Class 6A | 8:30 p.m. Saturday