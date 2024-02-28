Tip-off times, scores: 2024 girls basketball state championships schedule

Charles Baggarly
·1 min read

The UIL Texas high school girls basketball championship will start on Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Here is a schedule of when Mansfield Timberview, South Grand Prairie and the rest of the teams are playing.

Thursday’s semifinals

Class 1A | Newcastle (33-1) vs. Westbrook (28-9), 8:30 a.m.

Class 1A | Turkey Valley (36-2) vs. Neches (29-7), 10 a.m.

Class 3A | Huntington (35-6) vs. Columbus (26-10), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A | Emory Rains (36-2) vs. Shallowater (26-12), 3 p.m.

Class 5A | Frisco Liberty (32-7) vs. Richmond Randall (30-8), 7 p.m.

Class 5A | Mansfield Timberview (39-1) vs. Cedar Park (27-11), 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s semifinals

Class 2A | Goldthwaite (34-3) vs. Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill (34-5), 8:30 a.m.

Class 2A | Nocona (34-3) vs. Wellington (29-6), 10 a.m.

Class 4A | Dallas Lincoln (30-3) vs. Waco La Vega (30-11), 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A | Boerne (34-4) vs. Canyon (29-6), 3 p.m.

CLASS 6A | Houston Summer Creek (35-3) vs. Duncanville (36-4), 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A | South Grand Prairie (33-3) vs. San Antonio Brennan (32-3), 8:30 p.m.

State championship times

Class 3A | 10 a.m. Saturday

Class 2A | 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Class 5A | 3 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A | 7 p.m. Saturday

Class 6A | 8:30 p.m. Saturday