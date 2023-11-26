Girls hockey season underway
Highglights from three games played on Saturday.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
Florida State is 12-0 heading into the ACC championship game.
Follow all the action on Saturday as the college football regular season wraps up.
Stunned into silence at the sudden reversal of the Iron Bowl, Auburn fans tried to find shards of hope in devastation.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
The Cowboys will play No. 7 Texas.
In the end, Michigan didn't need Jim Harbaugh on the sideline to beat Ohio State again. It had Moore, and that was more than enough.
Johnson also argued with Mike Tomlin during the game.
The team is holding out hope that Andrews will return in the postseason.
The Wildcats never led until the fourth quarter.
Kick off your holiday shopping with a Ninja blender for 50% off, a Shark steam mop at a $50 discount, Apple AirPods for $60 off and more.
Michigan State has found its new head football coach.
After the injury, teammate Jevon Holland blamed New York's turf.
Andy Cole held the record previously by reaching 50 goals in 65 Premier League games.
Go on, win the hoildays.
Teams are starting to clinch spots in the NBA in-season tournament.
Texas’ time in the Big 12 is not over just yet.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
The Tigers are 10-2 and should go to their first NY6 game in school history.
It's rivalry week, and we didn't have to wait until Saturday to see crucial matchups with conference title implications.