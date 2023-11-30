Girls Inc. of Tennessee Valley honors strong, smart and bold women at Oak Ridge gala

In a night filled with inspiration and celebration, Girls Inc. of Tennessee Valley hosted the "Turning The Dial" Gala Nov. 11 at the American Museum of Science and Energy (AMSE) in Oak Ridge.

The gala served as a platform to raise awareness and funds for Girls Inc. of TennesseeValley's programs that empower young girls to overcome challenges and become futureleaders, according to a news release. The event brought together advocates, donors, and community members in support of the organization's mission to inspire all girls to be "Strong, Smart, & Bold."

Girls Inc. award winners are Katherine Page, from left, the "Strong" honoree; Clarie Phelps, the "Smart" honoree; and Damita Mason, the "Bold" honoree.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the "Strong, Smart, & Bold" awards, honoring women within the community who have exemplified these qualities and made significant contributions to society.

The award winners:

Strong: Katharine Page is an assistant professor of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and a joint faculty member with the Neutron Scattering Division at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Smart: Clarice Phelps currently serves as the project manager for the Radiation Signature Training Devices in the Radioisotope Production and Development Group at ORNL. Clarice also was able to be a part of the team that helped the discovery of element 117, Tennessine (Ts), on the periodic table. In 2019, she was recognized by ORNL as the first Black woman involved in element discovery. She is a U.S. Navy veteran.

Bold: Damita Mason currently supports Y-12 Mission Engineering as a project engineer supporting Nuclear Criticality Safety Engineering. She is also a Navy veteran.

The women were recognized for their outstanding achievements, serving as inspiring role models for young girls.

Girls Inc. Executive Director Amanda Ingle presents the award to Katherine Page, the "Strong" honoree.

Keynote speaker Nicky Anosike urged attendees to champion the next generation of strong, smart, and bold young women.

Amanda Ingle, executive director of Girls Inc. of Tennessee Valley, stated, "We are thrilled to have hosted the 'Turning the Dial' Gala at the Oak Ridge American Museum of Science and Energy and celebrate the exceptional achievements of women in our community. Together, we can create a supportive environment where every girl can thrive, and where women are celebrated for their strength, intelligence, and boldness."

The success of the "Turning The Dial" Gala was made possible through the support of sponsors, donors. A special thank you goes to presenting sponsor, TN Members First Federal Credit Union.

For those interested in learning more about Girls Inc. of Tennessee Valley, sponsorship opportunities, or supporting the programs, visit www.girlsinctnv.org or call 865-482-4475.

The Girls Inc. gala's guests included Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch and his wife, Judy.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Girls Inc. honors strong, smart and bold women at Oak Ridge gala