New Girl's Lamorne Morris jokes about co-star they couldn't "afford" for future reunion

New Girl star Lamorne Morris has joked that a reunion for the show couldn't "afford" co-star Jake Johnson.



Morris and Johnson starred in the beloved sitcom as Winston Bishop and Nick Miller respectively, alongside Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield and Hannah Simone, from 2011–2018.

Despite confirmation from Deschanel that she'd be up for a reboot of the show, Morris has pointed out the Nick Miller-shaped spanner in the works – namely, that a reunion wouldn't have the cash to get Johnson onside.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Morris joked about his former co-star's new rate.

"His quota is so high now that I don't believe we'd be able to afford him," Morris said.

Continuing, he joked: "He has a new movie that just came out, Self Reliance or some s**t like that, you know, that no one seems to be watching. But besides that... we would all love to do it."

Morris also confirmed to the publication that the power is in the hands of original sitcom creator Elizabeth Meriweather.

"If that's something she wants to take on," he said. "It's not easy to create a show like that – she had a lot of sleepless nights for sure trying to hone in on these characters and write these jokes and these storylines.

"You gotta call her, you gotta call Liz or Jake Johnson because Jake Johnson really ran the ship."

Deschanel previously told The Wall Street Journal that she'd want to return to the show's iconic loft under the right circumstances.

"I definitely had a wonderful time and would be very happy to revisit [the show]," Zooey said.

"It kind of depends on the circumstance," she added. "I wouldn't want to spend the rest of my life doing reboots."

