Girls recording themselves at Ohio arcade capture man reaching for them, video shows

Ohio police are asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals caught on video lurking around three young girls at a movie theater’s arcade on Jan. 6.

The girls were making a TikTok video at the arcade inside Cinemark 14 in Ontario, Ohio, when they recorded a man standing behind them and eventually leaning in to one of them, according to a Jan. 16 news release from the Ontario Police Department.

Startled by the man’s approach, one of the girls can be seen in the video screaming and jumping, taking a “defensive position at which time he touched her leg,” police said. McClatchy News is not including the video to protect the girls’ identities.

The man can be heard apologizing in the video. While the girls try to go back to the game, he continues to stand outside of the game vehicle, asking them if they like to read.

The video shows a second person coming into view and watching the interaction from behind the game console.

The individuals left the scene before responding officers arrived, according to police.

The Ontario Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact 419-529-2115.

Ontario is about 75 miles north of Columbus.

