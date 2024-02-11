Girls Roundup: Allen East wins 10th straight game

Feb. 10—Allen East 50, Botkins 27

BOTKINS — Allen East (18-2) put together another dominant showing in a win over Botkins (10-12).

Rilynn Jones scored a game-high 19 points, Savana Brooks finished with 11 and Soraya Jackson added a double-double.

Miller City 36, Van Buren 33

VAN BUREN — Miller City (13-7) used a 9-5 fourth quarter to comeback and beat Van Buren (7-13)

Jordan Schnipke led all scorers with 12 points.

Waynesfield-Goshen 47, Ridgedale 33

RIDGEDALE — Waynesfield-Goshen (10-11) got a 14-point road victory over Ridgedale (11-10).

Raegan Hutchison led the way with 17 points for the Tigers and Tatelyn Faraglia added 16.

Kalida 35, Leipsic 25

KALIDA — Kalida (14-6) outscored Leipsic (9-11) 12-4 in the second quarter to gain separation in a PCL win.