Girls on the Run wants to expand in Monroe County

MONROE — Girls on the Run Southeast Michigan wants to expand its Monroe County program.

The local organization serves girls in Monroe, Lenawee, Washtenaw, Livingston and Jackson counties. Recently, it received a $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Monroe County and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, a grantmaking organization that aims to improve the life of people in southeast Michigan and western New York.

Kathleen Russeau, Community Foundation executive director, presented a check to Lisa Gizzi, GOTR Southeast Michigan program director, at Monroe Public Schools' Waterloo Elementary.

Funds will help expand the program.

"In 2023 we served four elementary schools and 80 Monroe County girls. With the generous support of the Community Foundation of Monroe County and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, we’d like to double our impact in 2024. It’s an ambitious goal, but with the community’s help we believe it is achievable,” said Danielle Plunkett, executive director of the Ypsilanti-based GOTR Southeast Michigan.

Members of the Girls on the Run group at Waterloo Elementary School stand next to the ramp they painted last summer on the Waterloo playground. GOTR Southeast Michigan recently received a grant to start more GOTR programs in Monroe County.

Monroe Public Schools, which offers GOTR programs in some of its buildings, said in a news release that the grant money will help start new “Star Power” programs in Monroe County’s highest-need school communities this school year.

“Each site will recruit new coaches and aim to serve 80 additional Monroe County girls,” MPS said.

GOTR is a nonprofit national organization that teaches girls in third through eighth grades social, emotional and physical skills to help them navigate life. Activities include discussions, games and running.

“GOTR helps build lasting improvements in competence, confidence, connection, character, caring, physical activity and life skills,” MPS said.

Girls in the program complete service projects and end the program with a non-competitive 5K event. Programs are led by trained volunteer coaches.

One of MPS’ GOTR programs is at Waterloo Elementary School and is led by teacher Cassie Marsh. Last August, the group pained a ramp as part of a playground blacktop enhancement project. The students held Penny Wars and hosted Sweet Treat sales to raise money for the project.

Girls on the Run of Southeastern Michigan is accepting new sites to host teams for the spring 2024 season. Sites can be places like schools, community centers, churches and hospitals.

"Each site must have a volunteer site leader, a safe space for physical activity and be able to provide both outdoor and indoor meeting locations. At each site, volunteer coaches lead small teams of girls through research-based curricula that include lessons on confidence, treating others with care and contributing to the community," GOTR Southeast Michigan said.

GOTR Southeastern Michigan provides financial aid, athletic shoes for children in need, healthy snacks, coach stipends and other resources so that the program is accessible to all.

To learn more about starting a Girls on the Run site or volunteering as a coach, visit girlsontherunsemi.org or email info@girlsontherunsemi.org.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Girls on the Run wants to expand in Monroe County