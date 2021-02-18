Girls turn tables on man accused of sending them sexual images, Pennsylvania cops say

Teen girls turned the tables on the Pennsylvania man accused of sending them sexual content, police say.

Kyle Custer, a 22-year-old Windber man, reported his van stolen before calling back a short time later to say he didn’t need the police, WJAC reported.

However, police continued to investigate. They asked Custer who was driving the van and he told them a 14-year-old girl and her 13-year-old friend, WJAC reported. Custer said he met the girls in the parking lot of a daycare and allowed them to use the van after dropping him off at a store, the news outlet reported.

Asked why he let the teens use his van, Custer replied “they had something on him,” The Associated Press reported.

Police say Custer told them he sent the 14-year-old sexual photos and videos of himself, the AP reported. The girl later told police she shared her age with Custer, according to the AP.

Another teen told police that Custer asked the 13-year-old for a sexual favor in exchange for using the van, the AP reported.

The girls told Custer they would tell police about the explicit messages if he didn’t let them use his van, WTAJ reported.

Custer was charged with endangering the welfare of children, unlawful contact with a minor — obscene and other sexual materials and performances, corruption of minors and dissemination of explicit sexual material to a minor, according to court records.

