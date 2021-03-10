  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Girls Who Code CEO on women in tech: We're not getting hired, or supported

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When it comes to getting women into technology roles, the issue is no longer a shortage of skills, but a lack of commitment to hiring and retaining female talent, according to the founder and CEO of Girls Who Code.

"I used to think it was a pipeline problem," Reshma Saujani told Yahoo Finance Live. "Ten years ago when I started Girls Who Code, I heard from tech CEOs, 'I want to hire women. I want to hire people of color. I just can't find them.'"

"If you look at computer science classes, across the country, you're now seeing almost 35% to 40% of the graduates are women. So it's no longer a pipeline problem," she added. "Yet, women are still not getting hired, or when they are, they're not getting supported."

While women account for about half of the overall labor force in the U.S., they comprise less than one-third of the tech computing workforce, and an even smaller proportion of tech executive roles, according to recent data from McKinsey. And based on a 2020 report from consulting firm Accenture and Girls Who Code, half of young women entering tech jobs will leave before the age of 35, primarily due to non-inclusive company cultures.

"There's a huge attrition problem that we have to solve, and that's a culture problem. Women are not supported. People of color are not supported. All nerds are not welcome in Silicon Valley," Saujani said. "That's the work that we have to focus on now."

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: Reshma Saujani, Founder of Girls Who Code accepts the Diversity Advocate Award onstage at the 34th Annual Walter Kaitz Foundation Fundraising Dinner at Marriot Marquis Times Square on September 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for The Walter Kaitz Foundation)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: Reshma Saujani, Founder of Girls Who Code accepts the Diversity Advocate Award onstage at the 34th Annual Walter Kaitz Foundation Fundraising Dinner at Marriot Marquis Times Square on September 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for The Walter Kaitz Foundation)

The onus is on technology companies themselves to set and meet goals for their own workforces to achieve gender parity, Saujani said.

Many Big Tech companies have been releasing annual diversity reports for the last several years, but the needle has hardly moved in raising the proportion of women at many of these corporations. The percentage of women in Google's (GOOGL) workforce ticked up to just 32.0% in 2020 from 30.6% in 2014. At Facebook (FB), the percentage rose from 31% to 37% between 2014 and 2020.

Others, however, have set quantifiable goals for workplace diversity. Twitter (TWTR), for instance, said it aims to have women make up 50% of its global workforce by 2025, and underrepresented minorities account for 25%. Women comprised 42.6% of that company's headcount in 2020, but still composed just 25.8% of technical roles.

"We have to treat talent the way that we treat football teams, which is, we have to go out there and look for it, find it, and have real numbers for success," Saujani said.

"What I want to have tech CEOs have is real goals. We will get to gender parity by X year by doing Y things. And we as a society need to hold them accountable for it. Too much is at stake," she added. "We're never going to solve cancer, climate, or even COVID, if we don't have women and people of color sitting around the table. It matters too much."

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook and Twitter algorithms incentivize 'people to get enraged': Walter Isaacson

    Author Walter Isaacson — best known for his biography of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs — said social media platforms should take more responsibility for the extremism and misleading information fostered by their sites.

  • Companies are boosting wages to bring workers back in COVID-19 recovery

    There's a surprising silver lining in the COVID recovery: higher wages.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, Treasury yields steady after muted inflation data

    Stocks rose on Wednesday after new data showed still-muted inflationary pressures in consumer goods, helping assuage fears of a rapid jump in prices during the economic recovery. Treasury yields reversed course to dip following the report.

  • GE Announced Tons Wednesday. This Was the Real Bombshell.

    The sale of the company's jet-leasing business and financial forecasts for 2021 take a back seat to the plan to offer one share for every eight investors now hold.

  • Relief package expected to cut child poverty in half: White House CEA member

    Heather Boushey, member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill and outlook on the economy.

  • House expected to send relief bill to President’s desk

    Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith, Julie Hyman, Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest developments on the coronavirus stimulus package.

  • Papa John's CEO on how brand sentiment has changed

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland speak with Papa John's International CEO & President, Rob Lynch, about how the company is faring amid COVID-19 and outlook for the restaurant.

  • Disney+ tops 100 million subscribers as company eyes California theme park reopening next month

    Disney's flagship streaming program has surpassed the 100 million new subscribers.

  • Buying Shares of This Company Could Be Like Buying Shopify Stock... Before Its Monster Run-Up

    It was my initial position in Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) -- a company that helps level the playing field in e-commerce. Recently, I found another company -- Unity Software (NYSE: U) -- that is utilizing the same dynamic. When Shopify started, it was a pure software-as-a-service (SaaS) company.

  • Tesla says Shanghai factory not hacked after breach of Verkada surveillance cameras

    U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Wednesday a hacking incident reported on Tuesday was restricted to a supplier's production site in Henan province, China, and its Shanghai car factory and showrooms were not affected. A small group of hackers earlier this week viewed live and archived surveillance footage from hundreds of businesses by gaining administrative access to cameras supplied by Verkada, one of the hackers told Reuters on Tuesday. Verkada acknowledged an intrusion, saying it had disabled all internal administrator accounts to prevent unauthorized access.

  • Global Investors Can Ignore China No Longer, Says UBS

    The country that may be showing the world what it’s like to emerge from a pandemic has a lot to offer investors, if they’d only open their eyes, says UBS.

  • GE stock sinks after proposing reverse stock split, confirming $30 billion AerCap deal

    Shares of General Electric Co. slumped Wednesday, after the industrial conglomerate confirmed a $30 billion deal with AerCap Holdings NV, while also surprisingly proposing a 1-for-8 reverse stock split.

  • Dak Prescott signed a monster $160 million contract, but his next deal could be even more mind-blowing

    Dak Prescott's new deal includes $126 million in guaranteed money. His next deal will likely be even richer.

  • 2022 Winter Olympics without the USA? Push to boycott grows over China's alleged human rights abuses

    Human rights groups and some in Congress say a U.S.-led boycott would send a forceful signal to China about America's commitment to freedom.

  • Trump says Republican donations should come directly to him as battle for funds with GOP steps up

    Former president’s lawyers have demanded GOP stop using his name and image on fundraising media

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill gives monthly checks to parents, and it could dramatically change America's social safety net forever

    The stimulus includes a child tax credit for parents to get up to $3,600 per child. Some Democrats are starting to call it "Social Security for kids."

  • Irish column on Harry and Meghan savagely compares Britain's embattled monarchy to killer clowns, Ewoks

    The U.S. has its own contentious history with Britain's monarchy, but Ireland's fraught ties are about 250 years more recent and 4,000 miles closer. In an Irish Times column on Sunday night's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, Patrick Freyne makes clear he has no great sympathy for her royal guests, Prince Harry and his American celebrity wife, Meghan Markle — or even Oprah, described as "wearing roundy Harry Potter glasses." But he begins with a blithely savage republican broadside against the institution of the British Crown: Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbor who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window, and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it's like having a neighbor who's really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown. Beyond this, it's the stuff of children's stories. Having a queen as head of state is like having a pirate or a mermaid or Ewok as head of state. What's the logic? Bees have queens, but the queen bee lays all of the eggs in the hive. The queen of the Britons has laid just four British eggs, and one of those is the sweatless creep Prince Andrew, so it's hardly deserving of applause. [Patrick Freyne, The Irish Times] Freyne explains that "this isn't a mere royal nonstory" because it trips all sorts of socioeconomic mines, adding that the "charming" and "clever" Harry and Meghan "make the monarchy look like an archaic and endemically racist institution that has no place in the modern world. Well duh." And while various "sycophants to hereditary tax-suckling grifters" hilariously snipe at the couple's "nascent media empire and lucrative Spotify and Netflix contracts," Freyne predicts, "Harry and Meghan are ultimately going to win." Because the story of Harry and Meghan, he proposes, is ultimately "about the potential union of two great houses, the Windsors and Californian Celebrity. Only one of those things has a future, and it's the one with the Netflix deal." Read Freyne's entire column at The Irish Times. More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • An Idaho man who 'thought the virus would disappear' after the election now has long COVID and will need oxygen for the rest of his life

    Paul Russell told the Idaho Statesman: "I was one of those jackasses who thought the virus would disappear the day after the election."

  • There are a few arguably ethical ways to jump the COVID-19 vaccination line

    Unless you live in Alaska, there are rules for who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Not every state enforces those rules — see: Texas — but there's a general consensus that the elderly, frontline health care workers, and people with underlying health conditions should have first access to the limited doses of vaccine. Still, medical ethicists say there are a few kosher ways people can get vaccinated before they are deemed eligible. One way is by volunteering to help other people get vaccinated. "As states ramp up vaccination distribution in the fight against the coronavirus, volunteers are needed to do everything from direct traffic to check people in so vaccination sites run smoothly," The Associated Press reports. "In return for their work, they're often given a shot." "The volunteers we're talking about at registration centers are people who are part of the public health effort," Nancy Berlinger, a bioethicist at the Hastings Center, tells AP. "They are performing a crucial role," just like the paid vaccination workers who are inoculated without question. Besides, "there would be easier ways to game the system," she said, "if that was really your goal." The other ethically defensible way to jump the line is to bare your arm for COVID-19 shots that would otherwise be thrown away, often after people don't show up for their appointments. Hunting down a "leftover dose has become the stuff of pandemic lore," The New York Times reports, but a nonprofit startup called Dr. B is aiming to connect expiring doses with people who can drop everything to get vaccinated. "Despite some grumbling about younger, healthier people skipping the line by snapping up leftover doses, public health experts and many ethicists say the most important thing is that the vaccines don't go to waste," the Times reports. The goal is "to be intentional and to be equitable," Dr. Shikha Jain at the University of Chicago tells the Times, but if people are offered a last-minute vaccine shot, "that person should not say no because they want it to go to someone else." Line-jumping isn't great, but "overall, we are trying to achieve herd immunity and a shot in an arm is good for the entire community," an Austin Public Health spokesperson tells The Texas Tribune. Still, certain groups need the vaccine more, so maybe "instead of jumping the line, help a senior sign up for the vaccine." More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • Simone Biles posts fun vacation pics with boyfriend: ‘My travel partner forever’

    The Olympian shared a series of photos of herself and Owens enjoying a getaway in Belize.