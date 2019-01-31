Girl's wild frozen hair shows the power of the polar vortex

Alright, Mother Nature, you've done your thing — and we're all very impressed — but this is getting out of hand.

In recent days, extremely cold temperatures have caused everything from 2,600 flight delays to the halting of U.S. postal service delivery(and they never stop for anything). But if there's anything we can learn from cold Midwesterners, it's that this polar vortex doesn't need to be a polar snorefest.

“Is Iowa really THAT cold?” pic.twitter.com/htxSZzy2QB

— Taylor Scallon (@taylor_scallon) January 31, 2019

Iowa native @taylor_scallon showed the power of negative temps when she shared a video of herself outside with a very interesting hairstyle. She managed to get her hair to defy gravity and freeze straight up when she went outside with wet hair.

SEE ALSO: Bored Midwesterners are throwing boiling water into the frigid wind during the polar vortex

While it might be fun to make yourself look like a Who from Whoville, it's important to remember that these temps are no joke. So stay warm inside and leave the winter pranks for when Mother Nature has left town.