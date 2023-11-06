Girls wrestling coaches removed from North TX school over alleged ‘inappropriate conduct’

Two girls wrestling coaches have been removed from their positions at Burleson Centennial High School after the assistant coach was accused of inappropriate comments and conduct, according to a statement from the Burleson school district.

Campus administrators learned on the afternoon of Oct. 23 about “allegations against Assistant Wrestling Coach Jacob Irwin involving inappropriate comments and conduct,” Burleson ISD said in the statement Monday. “Administrators immediately opened an investigation, relieved both the assistant and Head Coach William Wilson of all duties, reported the matter to law enforcement, and contacted parents.”

The district did not release details of the allegations or say how Wilson might have been involved.

School district Superintendent Bret Jimerson said in a statement that, “These allegations, if true, are outrageous — a breach of the bond between students and their teacher. We will fully cooperate with the Burleson Police Department in this matter.”

A Burleson police spokesperson told the Star-Telegram that the investigation is active and police “do not currently have information we can share.” Court records do not show any charges filed.

Irwin and Wilson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Today's top stories:

→ North Texas woman killed in suspected murder-suicide

→ Some parents want Fort Worth ISD’s board to limit outside speakers. Can they do that?

→ Teen convicted in Sonic worker’s death said he was supposed to shoot the ground

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

In addition to their coaching duties, Irwin was a math teacher at the high school and Wilson taught science, according to the school’s website.