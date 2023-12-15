GISD robotics instructor arrested on charges of possession of child pornography

Dec. 14—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they were the agency who carried out the arrest, but they gave no more further information as of 3:40 p.m. today.

Greenville ISD confirmed in an email sent to district staff and parents today that Greenville High School robotics teacher Corey Bankston has been put on administrative leave after being arrested on charges of possession of child pornography.

"GISD is cooperating fully with the authorities," the district added in its statement.

