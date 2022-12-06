How Gisele Bündchen reacted to Tom Brady's birthday message for their daughter

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are both showing their excitement for their daughter's birthday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, on Dec. 5 shared a photo of himself hugging daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 12, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Bündchen. Brady also has son Jack, 15, with actor Bridget Moynahan.

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you," Brady captioned the photo, including red heart and smiling emoji.

Bündchen commented with a red heart emoji on her ex-husband's Instagram post.

The 42-year-old posted for Vivian's birthday as well, sharing a series of four pictures with her daughter, writing, "Happy 10th birthday girlie girl!

"Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!" she continued, adding three red hearts.

In her Instagram stories, Bündchen shared pictures from a trip to Disney World with the caption, "Birthday celebration!"

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce in late October after 13 years of marriage. Not long afterward, Brady was asked at a press conference how he was doing following their split.

"I’ve always tried to do the best I could do here, and then when I leave here, try to do the best I could do, and that’s what we all try to do," he said.

Brady continued, "I’m sure everyone sitting in this room, everyone sitting at home is trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career, and I’m no different. So, just do the best you can do every day, it’s what we certainly try to do."

After they finalized their divorce, Brady shared on Instagram that the two "arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

The former couple began dating 16 years ago after meeting on a blind date in December 2006. They married in 2009.

