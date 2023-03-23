Gisele Bündchen Talks Bridget Moynahan's 2006 Pregnancy
The supermodel opens up to "Vanity Fair" about learning Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend was pregnant shortly after she began dating the NFL star in 2006. Watch.
The supermodel opens up to "Vanity Fair" about learning Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend was pregnant shortly after she began dating the NFL star in 2006. Watch.
And she talked about how she's different from her "Yellowjackets" character, Shauna.
Clearly, we have all been living under a rock.
It's like this cast hasn't aged a day.
Here are the biggest takeaways from the trial revolving around Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski accident
Lent is easy when you haven’t eaten a carb since 1995. My mother, as far as I know, hasn’t eaten one since 1930. She has always been a believer in the “you can never be too rich or too thin” philosophy of life. “Petronella,” she used to say, “eat that chocolate bar, and no man will ever take you out to dinner.”
The Fox News host seemed to be speaking about himself with his brazen new attack on TV "lies."
The as-yet-unnamed project is still largely under wraps. Former Van Halen Bassist Michael Anthony Forms New Band with Members of Bon Jovi, Aerosmith Jon Hadusek
The failed Republican candidate's campaign drew stinging criticism for its reference of the late rocker's anthem "I Won't Back Down."
The late night host has some unsolicited advice for the former president.
We can thank Kylie Jenner for these stunning pics
Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson have sued each other for negligence, with each claiming the other is responsible for a 2016 ski crash in Utah.
The '90s are back and here to stay.
A Boston sports radio talk show host is under fire for using an ethnic slur to describe ESPN's Mina Kimes. He apologized and said he was suspended.
The owners of a circus are under contract to buy Siegfried and Roy's Las Vegas mansion for $3 million, days after it was listed. Take a look inside.
It's so strange, but I'm obsessed.
In case you’ve been too busy listening to Delilah Belle Hamlin’s new song, “Nothing Lasts Forever” to take a peek at the photos from the party she hosted to celebrate the release, we’ve got your back. The party, which took place at Hotel Ziggy’s Backbeat music lounge as well as the Ziggy’s B-Side restaurant and bar, included cameos from Delilah’s family: mom Lisa Rinna, dad Harry Hamlin, sister Amelia Gray Hamlin, and older half brother Dimitri Hamlin (his mom is actress is Ursula Andress). Deli
A royal photographer has claimed King Charles ‘always’ calls Queen Camilla by this name and recalled the moment she showed she was ‘different’
Olivia Wilde showed off her super toned butt and legs in a cheeky bikini in a new Instagram photo to celebrate her birthday. Olivia loves doing spin classes.
Mindy Kaling documented her and 5-year-old daughter Katherine's time at the White House where the actress was awarded the National Medal of Arts. See the sweet snaps from the mother-daughter date.
"I'm still wondering why the hell Superman would refer to his mom by her first name."