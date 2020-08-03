Gisele Bundchen shares loving note for Tom Brady on his 43rd birthday

Gisele Bündchen shared a loving note to her husband Tom Brady on his 43rd birthday.

The supermodel included a family photo in her Instagram post for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, featuring the couple with their two children Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7. Brady also has a son, Jack, 12, from a previous relationship.

"Happy birthday love of my life! You are the best dad, the best partner and the best friend," Bündchen wrote Monday.

"We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead," she added. "We love you so much! ♥️♥️♥️" Brady commented on the post. "I love my family and thanks for always taking care of us! We are so blessed! ♥️ Can’t wait to have you home ♥️♥️♥️."

The NFL star also posted a tweet sharing his appreciation for the well-wishes he received.

"Thank you for the bday wishes!! Might treat myself to a new iPhone this year..." he wrote, referencing the recent buzz an Instagram story of his generated that showed he has an iPhone 6+. The model was released in September 2014.

Bündchen also recently celebrated a birthday. The Brazilian model, businesswoman and author turned 40 on July 20 and planted 40,000 trees in the Amazon rainforest to mark the occasion.

Brady praised his wife for her generosity in a video post, which he captioned, "It’s so fitting that on your 40th birthday, you chose to give back to our planet by planting 40,000 trees in the Amazon forest."

"Always caring about others before yourself, and it’s what makes me fall in love with you over and over again, every single day," he added.

