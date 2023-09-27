Gisele is talking about her divorce from Tom Brady (again). But there are new details

For someone who has supposedly “moved on,” Gisele Bundchen sure talks about her former marriage a lot.

The supermodel spoke to “CBS News Sunday Morning” from her Costa Rica home, divulging even more details of her headline-making divorce from Tom Brady after 13 years.

In a nutshell: She was pretty miserable and glad she’s out.

“I’m in a different place in my life.... I’m able to choose more of what I want,” said Bundchen of her single status. “I think before I was more surviving, and now I’m living, which is different.”

The 43-year-old Brazilian, who is rumored to be dating her son’s jujitsu instructor, has no regrets, though.

“I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart,” said Bundchen of the NFL legend. “I mean, he’s the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children.”

This goodwill appears to be carrying over to the exes’ coparenting efforts. The two live close to one another in Miami Beach for seamless pickups and dropoffs.

And as for Brady, he too, has apparently has moved on. The legendary quarterback is rumored to be dating Russian catwalker Irina Shayk, but Page Six reports he is also, um, to use a sports term, playing the field.

A source told the NYC outlet that the 46-year-old hunk doesn’t want to settle down right away: “His priorities are his kids and his business interests.”