Gist of school talk: Answers can be found

Dec. 6—While many ideas were presented at a discussion of the failed Clarkston High School bond Tuesday night, the consensus was to move on and find a solution to fund facilities in the school district.

About 70 people attended the nearly three-hour discussion with the Clarkston School Board at the Educator Support Center.

One of the ideas presented was from Courtney Kramer, who also co-led the Yes for CHS Committee that campaigned for the bond this April. Kramer's suggestion was to have a facilities committee, which received approval from others and the school board.

After the discussion, the school board talked about a capital levy to fund a facility and maintenance projects in the school district. No action was taken but the board agreed not to run a levy in February and instead begin work on creating a facilities committee to review potential projects and tour the facilities. The proposed levy is a two-year $3.8 million levy that would cost 50 cents per $1,000 of property tax value.

"After what was said tonight I really think we need to take a pause," Clarkston School Board President Dennis Lenz said of moving forward with the levy.

School board members Miles Sidener and Chris Bunce agreed on waiting until hearing from the committee, as well as showing the community they are listening to its concerns. Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton suggested taking time to let what the community said soak in and gather more information.

While many offered suggestions about what to do with the current high school, it didn't include a discussion of running the same bond again in the future. Kramer said the board should put the former plan aside and "start over at ground zero."

Jack Worle agreed and said the board as well as the community should forget the former plans and move forward. He outlined his priorities for a good plan was something that was safe, well-maintained and focused on learning and keeping that at an affordable price.

Many of those speaking were retired and on a fixed income and living in the Clarkston Heights. Concerns about the cost of the high school were impacted by the compounded cost of inflation, property taxes, and several mentioned the Asotin County Commissioners' decision to raise sales tax by 0.2%.

Many of the ideas for what to do with the current building involved a remodel rather than a rebuild. The funding options people appeared to support were grants and having the school district budget money to fund facility and maintenance projects. Other ideas to reduce costs were to have the community involved in raising money or building the facility as well as getting students involved in building parts of the building or furnishings, like countertops that are needed. Those options would also keep the cost lower for the taxpayer.

Other options were discussed, but after explanation from school board members and Kramer, they were found to be unavailable, such as a sales tax option. The use of sales tax in Washington isn't available for school bonds, which would require action by the Legislature to change, Kramer said.

Knowlton explained that the school district does have a maintenance budget with $280,000 set aside, but the projects often cost much more than the budget.

One suggestion was to consolidate the Clarkston School District with the Asotin-Anatone School District to create one school district for Asotin County. But Knowlton and Lenz said it required a vote by the communities and approval by the Legislature. Knowlton said he's experienced similar actions at a former school district in his career, and said it becomes polarizing in cases where consolidation is discussed.

Lenz said construction methods can also affect the cost of the building, with some being higher than others, but some other construction methods would be less likely to be an option, because there wouldn't be a design to present to voters. Lenz said it sounded like people wouldn't vote for a project without knowing the design.

The design was another area of conversation as members of the community wanted something they considered reasonable.

"If it was more in line with a Ford Focus than a Lamborghini, I would have voted yes," said Darlene Burke.

To combat that, former Idaho State Representative John Rusche suggested doing more outreach to explain why a new facility was needed, and sharing the school board's vision. Otherwise people won't vote for a new high school because of the perception it's too expensive and not necessary.

There were about 10 students from Clarkston High at the meeting and one of them, James Hazeltine, addressed the crowd and the board saying that the little things shouldn't be overlooked, talking about technology access, bathroom stalls and ceiling tiling falling down. He suggested having the school board come into the schools on a regular basis and listening to the students' concerns.

"We walk these halls and we see these problems every single day," Hazeltine said.

Although many spoke against the high school bond, all were in support of providing education and a quality environment for learning. Burke said she hoped the conversation didn't come across negatively but she does believe a new school is needed.

"We need to do something; the reality is our economy is bad," Burke said.

But Ray Bloom said people's comments on the cost of the high school made him feel sad for the students because he said the cost is worth it.

"Doggone it, I know it cost me money," he said. "Let's get a vision for the future. Forget all the stuff in the past and do something that's positive and uplifting and good for our community."

