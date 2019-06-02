Giuliana and Bill Rancic explain their latest cancer awareness initiative (Exclusive)

It's been nearly eight years since E! News host Giuliana Rancic, arguably the most recognizable red carpet personality in the world, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She found out about her diagnosis while shooting the second season of the popular E! reality show, "Giuliana and Bill," and made the quick decision to film her cancer battle, in the hopes that it could shine a light on the disease and let others know that they're not alone.

"We sat down and we decided we would use this platform to make a difference," husband Bill Rancic explained during an exclusive interview with AOL's Gibson Johns. "A day doesn’t go by where someone doesn't stop one of us to thank us for doing that. It was ultimately her decision, but her bravery inspired a lot of people and that’s what we’re trying to do here."

Rancic ultimately underwent a double mastectomy and has been cancer-free for over seven years. In that time, she and her husband have dedicated a portion of their lives to continuing to raise cancer awareness through countless initiatives and projects in the hopes of making a difference in people's lives, big or small.

Their latest projects comes in the form of their partnership with the C3 Prize (Changing Cancer Care), which is a challenge sponsored by Astellas Oncology and funds non-treatment ideas to improve cancer care for both patients and their caregivers that are submitted by the public.

During a recent interview with AOL, Giuliana and Bill Rancic opened up about their dedication to improving lives of cancer patients around the world, Giuliana's own battle with breast cancer and how their willingness to speak out has made their lives that much more rewarding.

Find out more about the C3 Prize here and check out our conversation with Giuliana and Bill Rancic below:

This is your second year working with the C3 Prize. Talk to me about last year's experience and why you wanted to continue to encourage people to submit their ideas for the contest?

Bill Rancic: Last year’s experience was amazing. I traveled to the Global Cancer Congress in Malaysia, which is basically where people gather once a year to improve cancer care and all the ancillary challenges that come with cancer care, and we had submissions from all over the world to win the C-3 Prize. Ultimately, the winner was a woman from Africa who had an idea to create videos to help de-stigmatize breast cancer throughout the region. She won $50,000 and that was going to fund her business for two years to create these videos and help women realize it’s not a death sentence. It’s very treatable if it’s caught early, but unfortunately in these underserved countries access to good information is so hard to come by and, where she lives, there’s a stigma that says if you have breast cancer, you’re dead. We all know that’s not the case, and these videos will impact a lot of lives. To think that $50,000 will fund this program for two years and potentially reach hundreds of thousands of women, how many people are going to live much longer because of this? For me and Giuliana, we thought this is a powerful platform to be a part of.

And that’s just $50,000. This year it’s bigger -- it's $200,000 total, so the impact is already being amplified. What do you hope to get out of this year?

Bill: Hopefully we’ll get a lot more submissions, because this is the fourth year that the C3 Prize has been in effect, but we’re also giving away more than just money: I’m going to help mentor them and help bring those ideas to life and arm them with the tools they need to succeed and grow and have the biggest impact possible.

Giuliana Rancic: There are also multiple winners this year: It’s more spread out, so more people will be able to fund their ideas. We’re excited about it. I was diagnosed just over 7 years ago: I was 36, no family history, it was a huge shock. I was fortunate enough to receive great medical treatment and that’s obviously a huge part of it. But, when you go home from the hospital, you still have cancer, and what’s wonderful about this contest is that people can come up with ideas that are non-treatment. You don’t have to be a doctor or a scientist. It’s beyond that. It’s really for the everyday life of someone going through this: How can you better their lives and make their lives easier? That’s just so important.