Giuliani appeals $148 million payment in Georgia election defamation case

Rudy Giuliani filed an appeal late Tuesday challenging a jury's decision ordering him to pay two Georgia election workers $148 million in damages for defamation.

A campaign lawyer for Donald Trump and former New York City mayor, Giuliani had centered Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, in repeated false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, departs from the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse after a verdict was reached in his defamation jury trial on December 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. A jury has ordered Giuliani to pay $148 million in damages to Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

The pair had testified in December of 2023 about the racist and violent threats they received because of Giuliani's accusations.

Days after the verdict was reached in that four-day trial, Giuliani filed for bankruptcy.

"No person could have reasonably believed that Mayor Rudy Giuliani would be able to pay such a high punitive amount," Ted Goodman, political adviser to Giuliani, said at the time.

Giuliani has argued that his claims were statements protected under the First Amendment and made without actual malice. Giuliani's lawyer requested a new trial.

Freeman and Moss are one of several entities expecting money from the former mayor. Giuliani also owes payment to Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, as well as past lawyers who sued Giuliani for unpaid legal bills.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rudy Giuliani appeals $148 million charge in Georgia defamation case