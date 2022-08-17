Giuliani arrives for Georgia grand jury appearance; Trump attorney is target in inquiry - live updates

Rudy Giuliani walked into a downtown Atlanta courthouse Wednesday where the personal attorney for former President Donald Trump is set to appear before a special grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election.

Earlier this week, Georgia prosecutors notified Giuliani's lawyers that the former New York mayor is now a target of the widening investigation, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, has said that his client would decline to answer questions about any conversations with Trump. It was immediately unclear whether Giuliani would answer any questions and invoke his right against self-incrimination following his recent designation as a target.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday he would consider testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee if asked –– some of his most direct and extensive remarks on the subject.

"If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it," Pence said at a New Hampshire event that were broadcast on NBC News.

The former vice president expressed constitutional concerns about testifying before the committee, noting that it would be "unprecedented in history" for a vice president to be called to testify before Congress.

However, it wouldn't be the first time a president or vice president had testified before a congressional committee. At least six presidents and one vice president – Schuyler Colfax, vice president to President Ulysses S. Grant – testified before congressional committees, according to the U.S. Senate's website.

Georgia probe pushes into Trump’s inner circle

Giuliani is the closest Trump associate known to have been summoned before the Fulton County grand jury.

And demands for the testimony of others are pending.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a loyal Trump confidante, lost a bid earlier this week to nullify a subpoena to appear before the panel when a federal judge rejected an argument that the lawmaker was shielded from scrutiny by legislative privilege.

Graham, who is expected to appeal the decision, placed at least two telephone calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and members of Raffensperger’s staff in the weeks following the November 2020 election, seeking additional examination of the ballots.

Prosecutors have also signaled that they are interested in whether Graham’s efforts were coordinated in any way with the Trump campaign.

Another Trump adviser, lawyer John Eastman, pushed the plan for assembling alternate slates of electors to support Trump.

Eastman also advocated for the strategy to have then-Vice President Mike Pence reject electors from seven states, including Georgia, when Congress met to certify the election.

What Rudy Giuliani said about the Georgia election

Following the 2020 election, Giuliani made wide-ranging claims that voting systems altered Georgia ballots, while ignoring a hand-count audit that confirmed President Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Giuliani also asserted that about 65,000 underage voters, more than 2,500 felons and 800 dead people voted in the state. All of those claims have been debunked by the Georgia secretary of state, which found no underage voters, only 74 potential felony voters and only two votes that may have been improperly cast in the name of dead voters.

Rudy Giuliani walks into the Fulton County Courthouse to appear before a grand jury aiding in the Fulton County district attorney’s investigation. Giuliani is a target of the ongoing criminal investigation into Georgia’s 2020 elections.

According to court documents seeking Giuliani's grand jury appearance, Fulton County authorities are highlighting the Trump lawyer's Dec. 3, 2020, appearance before the Georgia State Senate in which he offered a video recording of election workers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, purporting to show “suitcases” of unlawful ballots from unknown sources, outside the view of election poll watchers.

Within 24 hours of the state Senate hearing, the video had been discredited by the secretary of state's office, concluding "no voter fraud of any kind had taken place."

Attorneys for Giuliani, initially characterized as a "material witness" in the investigation, said they had not been informed that their client's status had changed when they sought to delay his appearance last week because of health reasons.

