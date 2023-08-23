Giuliani to ask for Georgia case to be moved to federal court

Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that he will move to have his Georgia election interference case transferred to federal court and expects former President Trump to do the same, joining demands from multiple of his co-defendants.

“I will, within the next week or so, file a motion of removal,” he said on “Cats & Cosby” on 77 WABC. “I can’t speak for the president [Trump], I’m not allowed to talk to him about the case … but I’m pretty sure he’ll do the same and it will be removed.”

Georgia prosecutors alleged Giuliani was part of a scheme to create a fraudulent slate of electoral votes and overturn the state’s 2020 election results. He is one of 19 defendants charged in a broad racketeering scheme, headed by Trump.

In the interview with host John Catsimatidis, he called the case against him “ridiculous.”

Three other defendants have already moved to have their cases taken from Georgia court to federal court.

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark had their motion partially denied Wednesday, ruling that they still must turn themselves in by the Friday deadline.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee, has yet to decide whether the cases for the two men will move to federal court. Former Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer has also moved for his case to be moved to federal court.

A transfer to federal court for any of the defendants would come with a new federal judge and a jury pool that could theoretically include more Republicans. Fulton County, Ga., where the case currently resides, voted for President Biden by a nearly 50 point margin in the 2020 election.

Giuliani surrendered to Atlanta authorities Wednesday and paid a $150,000 bond for his release. Trump is expected to surrender Thursday.

“I am very, very honored to be involved in this case because this case is a fight for our way of life,” Giuliani said after being booked at the county jail. “This indictment is a travesty.”

