Giuliani asks judge to rescind charges in Georgia election case citing ‘deficiencies’

Rudy Giuliani, a longtime ally and former attorney for former President Trump, asked a Georgia judge on Friday to rescind the charges levied against him in the Fulton County election interference case, citing several “deficiencies” in the indictment.

The former New York City mayor was indicted alongside the former president and 17 others by a Fulton County grand jury last month over their alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

However, Giuliani’s lawyers argued in Friday’s filing that the 41-count indictment fell short on several fronts and that the charges against their client should be dismissed.

“Defendant moves this Court to quash the indictment against him, as it is not perfect in form and substance, fails to provide sufficient notice as to what he must defend against at trial, and the pleadings in said indictment are insufficient to protect him from double jeopardy in a separate prosecution,” they wrote in a new filing.

His attorneys alleged that the indictment fails to separate criminal acts from legal acts, describing the 98-page document as a “conspiratorial bouillabaisse consisting of purported criminal acts, daily activities, and constitutionally protected speech.”

They also argued that the indictment does not clearly lay out the “essential facts” that constitute the charges against Giuliani and suggested that it places him at risk of “double jeopardy.”

Giuliani, along with the other 18 defendants, pleaded not guilty earlier this month and waived his right to an in-person arraignment.

The Georgia indictment comes on top of several other legal battles facing Giuliani, including three defamation suits from two voting machine companies and a pair of election workers he accused of manipulating ballots in the 2020 election.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.