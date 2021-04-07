Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer of Donald Trump, on Wednesday asked a judge to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged.

