Giuliani associate decides not to testify at criminal trial

Lev Parnas walks past criminal court, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in New York. Parnas, a onetime associate of Rudy Giuliani, is accused along with a co-defendant of making illegal campaign contributions. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOM HAYS
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — An associate of Rudy Giuliani told a federal judge Wednesday that he will not testify at his own trial on charges alleging he used a Russian financier’s money to make donations to U.S. political candidates.

Lev Parnas made the announcement in Manhattan a day after prosecutors finished presenting evidence against him. He said he did so after consulting with his wife and family.

The Florida businessman and a codefendant, Andrey Kukushkin, have pleaded not guilty to all charges. Kukushkin also announced Wednesday that he will not testify. Shortly afterward, the defense rested.

Judge J. Paul Oetken told jurors to return Thursday for closing arguments in the two-week-old trial. Lawyers and the judge planned to spend Wednesday finalizing how laws will be explained to jurors before they begin deliberations.

Prosecutors say Parnas and Kukushkin conspired to use over $100,000 of a $1 million investment from a Russian financier to contribute to politicians who they thought could advance their business interests, including in an energy company and the legal marijuana industry.

After prosecutors finished their case Tuesday, defense lawyers asked the judge to conclude the government had failed to prove the charges. The judge did not immediately rule.

Parnas aided Giuliani’s efforts to try to convince Ukrainian officials to investigate President Joe Biden’s son when Biden was running for president.

Giuliani is not charged in the case, but he is under investigation in New York for whether he was required to register as an agent of a foreign government for actions he said he took in his capacity as a private attorney for then-President Donald Trump.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Giuliani associates' donation prompted probe at pro-Trump group, official testifies

    A $325,000 donation by a company run by two former associates of Rudy Giuliani triggered an internal inquiry at a group supporting former President Donald Trump, a former official for the group testified in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday. The testimony by Joseph Ahearn, who worked as finance director for the America First Action super PAC, came on the sixth day of the trial of Lev Parnas, a former Giuliani associate who is accused of breaking campaign finance laws.

  • Russian businessman funded ex-Giuliani associates' account, court records show

    A Russian businessman funded an account used by two ex-associates of Rudy Giuliani to donate to U.S. political campaigns, according to documents shown in court on Monday. Prosecutors presented the financial records to a Manhattan federal court jury in the second week of the trial of one of the former associates, Lev Parnas, on charges of violating campaign finance laws. Prosecutors say the Ukraine-born Parnas and another Giuliani associate, Belarus-born Igor Fruman, illegally funneled money from Moscow-based businessman Andrey Muraviev to candidates in U.S. states where the group was seeking licenses to operate cannabis businesses.

  • Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to Parkland school shooting

    Nikolas Cruz on Wednesday pleaded guilty on all counts for carrying out the 2018 shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead, including 14 students and three staff members.Driving the news: Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty at a hearing on Wednesday to 17 murder counts and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder for carrying out the deadly shooting.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The case now turns to a pen

  • Prosecutors rest; Giuliani associate considers testifying

    An associate of Rudy Giuliani must decide by Wednesday morning whether to testify at his trial on charges that he illegally enabled a Russian financier to contribute to U.S. politicians. Attorney Joseph Bondy said after prosecutors finished presenting evidence Tuesday that Lev Parnas has not yet decided whether to testify. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken gave Parnas the night to decide.

  • Fort Worth man arrested in connection with shooting death of man in motel room

    The body of a Grand Prairie man was found on the morning of May 17 in a room at the Great Western Inn near downtown Fort Worth.

  • Relative of youth coach charged with child sex crimes testifies about what she says she witnessed in 2015

    The trial continued Tuesday for a former youth sports coach on trial for sex crimes involving children.

  • Gates Foundation to spend $120M on access for COVID-19 pill

    The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower income countries, if the drug gets approved by regulators. The private foundation said in a statement released Wednesday it hasn’t determined how it will allocate the money, but will use the funds to “support the range of activities required to develop and manufacture generic versions” of the drug, molnupiravir. Merck has licensed its technology with generic drug manufacturers in India.

  • Record-breaking cocaine bust from sailboat off Portugal's coast

    Portuguese and Spanish authorities have seized 5.7 tons of cocaine from a sailboat on the high seas and arrested three suspects, in Portugal's largest drug bust in 15 years and a world-record haul from a sailboat, police said on Monday.

  • Opinion: No sympathy for Nick Rolovich after Washington State fired him. Skipping vaccine was his call.

    The way ex-Washington State coach Nick Rolovich handled the state's vaccine mandate exposed him as a poor leader, a narcissist and a coward.

  • Wall Street Is Missing the China Growth Story, Again

    China watchers have missed a paradigm shift from Beijing, write Leland Miller and Shehzad Qazi of China Beige Book.

  • Husband Larry Millete charged with murder of missing Chula Vista mom May 'Maya' Millete

    The 39-year-old mother of three was last seen alive at her Chula Vista home on January 7, 2021.

  • Lawyers for Donald Trump claim he never defamed Summer Zervos, who accused him of sexual assault in 2016

    Zervos, who appeared on "The Apprentice," claimed Trump kissed her against her will and later groped her in a California hotel.

  • Philadelphia train riders held up phones, watched as woman was being raped

    In a disturbing story out of the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia police are alleging that SEPTA train passengers witnessed […] The post Philadelphia train riders held up phones, watched as woman was being raped appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Biden commission on packing Supreme Court left liberals empty-handed. They won't accept it.

    Trying to use a commission to kill calls for court packing is from a different age, when causes died from time and talk. This is the age of rage.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Russia's healthcare system is operating under great strain, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday, as the national death toll from COVID-19 hit a daily high for the second consecutive day. Russia reported a record 1,028 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 34,073 new infections, a surge in cases that has led authorities to press for stricter health restrictions. Moscow's mayor announced four months of stay-home restrictions for unvaccinated over-60s on Tuesday and the Russian government proposed a week-long workplace shutdown to cope with fast-rising cases that the Kremlin has blamed on Russia's slow vaccination campaign.

  • California congressional race could help tilt House control

    What could be one of the most competitive House races in the country is taking shape in California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley, where a Democratic assemblyman Monday became the latest candidate to announce a bid to oust Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao. Democrats have 220 seats in the chamber and Republicans have 212, with three vacancies. Five-term Assemblyman Rudy Salas formally announced he is entering the race during a kickoff event in his hometown of Bakersfield, where he had been the first Latino to serve on the City Council.

  • Key Evergrande deal to sell stake in unit put on hold - sources

    China Evergrande Group's deal to sell a 51% stake in its property services unit has been put on hold, two people with knowledge of the matter said, in a blow to the embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters. However, the deal has been put on hold as it has yet to win blessings from the Guangdong provincial government, which is overseeing Evergrande's restructuring, one of the people said on Tuesday.

  • Erik Cowie Dies: ‘Tiger King’ Zookeeper Was 52; Cause Of Death Revealed

    UPDATED with cause of death: Erik Cowie, a zookeeper featured in Netflix’s Tiger King, died Sept. 3 from acute and chronic alcohol abuse, according to the New York Medical Examiner. He was 52. Cowie was found dead Friday at 5:30 p.m. local time in a bedroom inside a Brooklyn apartment building. Although his identity was […]

  • Ex-NASA employee convicted of murdering neighbor who he allegedly called racial slur

    Michael Hetle, a former NASA employee who allegedly used a racial slur against his mixed-race neighbor, has been found guilty […] The post Ex-NASA employee convicted of murdering neighbor who he allegedly called racial slur appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Former aide to Rep. Pete Sessions testifies at trial of Giuliani associate

    Caroline Boothe detailed her dealings with Lev Parnas, who is accused of funneling Russian money into U.S. campaigns.