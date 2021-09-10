Giuliani associate Igor Fruman pleads guilty to campaign finance scheme

A Florida businessman who helped Rudy Giuliani dig for political dirt on President Joe Biden pleaded guilty Friday to making illegal campaign contributions to American politicians on behalf of a wealthy Russian cannabis investor.

Igor Fruman — who worked with Giuliani on an eyebrow-raising quest in 2019 to find politically compromising material on Biden in Ukraine — admitted in Manhattan Federal Court that he funneled at least $25,000 from the Russian to Democrats and Republicans in hopes of acquiring marijuana distribution licenses in several states. Foreigners are banned from making political contributions under campaign finance law.

“One part of the business plan included donations to government officials,” Fruman said during a plea hearing, reading from prepared remarks.

“At that time, I had little experience in the rules surrounding political donations, but I generally understood that foreign nationals and individuals who were not American citizens were not allowed to make political donations in the United States.”

The crime Fruman, 56, admitted to does not implicate Giuliani and is unrelated to the former mayor’s Biden-bashing in Ukraine, which was carried out at the behest of former President Donald Trump.

Fruman’s plea also does not require him to cooperate with Manhattan federal prosecutors, who are still investigating Giuliani over allegations that he violated foreign lobbying laws as part of his dealings in Ukraine.

“Mr. Fruman is not cooperating with the government and has determined that this is the fairest and best way to put the past two years of his life behind him,” his attorney, Todd Blanche, said in a text message after they left the courthouse without answering reporters’ questions.

Giuliani, who had his Manhattan apartment and law office raided by the FBI in May as part of the foreign lobbying probe, claimed Fruman’s guilty plea was good news for him.

“Igor is very supportive of me, and actually, actually demonstrates that I didn’t do anything wrong,” the ex-mayor told the Daily News at an unrelated event Friday afternoon.

Story continues

The Russian at the center of the pot investment plot has never been identified.

In court Friday, Fruman described him as an “experienced investor in the cannabis space” that he and his co-defendants approached as part of a plan to launch a marijuana business. Fruman said he sent the Russian a draft list of Republican and Democratic politicians noting potential donations in excess of $25,000.

The Russian poured $1 million into Fruman’s operation, which Fruman then used for the illegal political donations, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Roos.

Fruman could face around 46 months in prison for the guilty plea, along with hefty fines, said Judge Paul Oetken, who will sentence him on Jan. 21.

Fruman was arrested in late 2019 with his former business partner and fellow Giuliani associate Lev Parnas at a Washington, D.C., airport as they were about to board a flight to Vienna.

In addition to the weed ventures, the two men were accused of orchestrating a separate, sprawling campaign finance scheme that overlapped with Giuliani’s dirt-digging caper in Ukraine. Fruman’s plea allows him to avoid charges tied to that second scheme.

Giuliani launched his pressure campaign on Ukrainian officials for dirt on Biden with the Trump administration’s help, according to prosecutors and congressional investigators. The effort resulted in Trump’s first impeachment on charges that he tried to solicit foreign help to rig the 2020 election, which Biden won.

Unlike Fruman, Parnas has broken publicly with Trump and Giuliani, saying he regrets playing part in their election-related mischief.

Parnas, who maintains his innocence, is scheduled to go on trial in Manhattan Federal Court next month along with a third defendant in the weed business venture, Andrey Kukushkin. Parnas’ attorney has argued his client was improperly targeted by the Justice Department.