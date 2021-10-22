Giuliani associate Lev Parnas convicted on campaign finance crimes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shawna Chen
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Florida businessman Lev Parnas was convicted Friday on charges of conspiracy to make foreign contributions to political campaigns, according to multiple outlets.

Why it matters: Prosecutors said Parnas, then an associate of former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, funneled over $150,000 from a Russian businessman into U.S. campaigns as part of an effort to land licenses in the U.S.'s legal cannabis industry.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Parnas also worked with Giuliani to pressure Ukraine into investigating President Biden for alleged corruption in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

Details: A jury found Parnas guilty of scheming to use the Russian's money to fund political contributions, which he and co-conspirators planned to trade for political favors to support their joint cannabis venture, according to CNN.

  • Parnas was also convicted of using a fake company and money from Igor Fruman, another Giuliani associate, to fund political contributions into GOP and pro-Trump committees — and lying about it to the Federal Election Commission.

  • Fruman previously pleaded guilty to charges of funneling foreign money to U.S. campaign coffers.

  • Parnas faces up to five years in prison for each of the five counts, though he could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years for the sixth count, falsifying records to the FEC.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Giuliani Buddy Lev Parnas Convicted in Illegal Foreign Influence Operation

    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/GettyLev Parnas, the disgraced Republican donor and former Rudy Giuliani pal, was found guilty by a New York jury Friday of making illegal campaign donations intended to influence politicians, the Associated Press reported.He was convicted on five counts of illegal campaign contributions and one count of filing a false report with the Federal Election Commission. He could face up to five years in prison for each of the campaign finance charges and 20 years in prison for the

  • Donald Trump's social media platform hacked just hours after it was announced, reports say

    Hackers gained access to a private version of former President Trump’s social network and posted images of defecating pigs and more.

  • NYC jury hears closings at Giuliani associate's fraud trial

    An associate of Rudy Giuliani hatched a scheme to funnel $1 million in funds from a wealthy Russian financier into U.S. elections knowing full well he was breaking campaign finance laws, a prosecutor said Thursday during closing arguments at a federal trial. A defense attorney countered by telling the New York City jury that the government failed to prove its case against Lev Parnas. After closings were finished, Judge J. Paul Oetken read instructions on the law to jurors and told them to begin deliberations when they return Friday morning.

  • Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Is More Than 90% Effective in Preventing COVID in Kids Aged 5 to 11

    The COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be approved for use in young children by early November

  • Roller coaster day for Trump SPAC stock

    Source: YCharts; Chart: Axios VisualsFriday was a bumpy one for the SPAC that recently agreed to take Donald Trump's new media company public, at one point gaining more than $4.5 billion in market value.Inside the numbers: Shared of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC) closed at $45.50 on Thursday, the first day of trading after the Trump announcement, and then opened at $118.79 on Friday before hitting a high of $166.64. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • Supreme Court refuses again to block Texas abortion law in setback for Biden administration

    The Biden administration sued Texas and said its abortion law violates pregnant women's constitutional rights. The Supreme Court delays a decision.

  • Men Are Caregivers, Too, in Biden's Plan

    Pete Buttigieg faced criticism from certain conservatives for taking paternity leave with his newborn twins. But his decision to do so showed something distinct about U.S. family policy: It may be flimsy compared with that of many other nations, but it has tended to recognize caregiving as something everyone does, not just mothers. The Democrats’ safety net spending plan would expand and cement this idea. Its family policy proposals — for paid family leave, elder care, child care, public prescho

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up challenge to Texas abortion ban

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on Nov. 1 a challenge to a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on the procedure and lets private citizens enforce it - a case that could dramatically curtail abortion access in the United States if the justices endorse the measure's unique design. The justices took up requests by President Joe Biden's administration and abortion providers to immediately review their challenges to the law. The court declined to act on the Justice Department's request to immediately block enforcement of the measure.

  • Climate advocates who backed Sinema exasperated by blocking of Biden bill

    Arizona senator – who once led the state Green party – has refused to specify which parts of the $3.5tn budget bill she objects to Senator Kyrsten Sinema has largely dodged questions about her position but her office denied a report that she had demanded $100bn in cuts specifically to climate programs. Photograph: Reuters Wildfires, deadly heat, drought and flooding show how climate change has “already arrived” in Arizona and action is desperately needed, according to climate and progressive adv

  • West Virginians share what they think about Sen. Manchin

    NBC News correspondent Cal Perry reports live from West Virginia, where he's speaking to voters to hear what they think about Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) as he plays a key role in passing President Joe Biden's agenda.

  • Orthodox Church's top patriarch to visit US, meet with Biden

    The spiritual leader of the world’s 200 million Eastern Orthodox Christians brings an agenda spanning religious, political and environmental issues to a 12-day U.S. visit beginning Saturday that includes a meeting with President Joe Biden and various ceremonial and interfaith gatherings. Making the latest of several trips to the country during his 30 years in office, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is expected to address concerns ranging from a pending restructuring of the American church to his church's status in his homeland, Turkey. Bartholomew’s title, patriarch of Constantinople, reflects the ancient imperial name of the city now known as Istanbul in a country where Orthodox Christians, who are mostly ethnically Greek, are a small minority.

  • 'I saw fight.' How the Dodgers fended off elimination and won Game 5 of the NLCS

    The Dodgers' hitters woke up, their bullpen delivered and a balanced effort helped seal an emphatic 11-2 win to trim the Braves' NLCS lead to 3-2.

  • Trump Lashes Out at ‘Bully’ and ‘Lowlife’ Meghan McCain

    Former "View" co-host responded to the former president's insults by thanking him "for the publicity"

  • Watch Jen Psaki Shut Down Reporter Who Questions Pete Buttigieg's Paternity Leave

    "They should have this time to bond with their children," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says of American parents deserving paid parental leave

  • Another former Facebook employee has filed a whistleblower complaint

    Another former Facebook employee has filed a whistleblower complaint against the company.

  • Giuliani associate convicted on campaign finance charges

    Parnas and another business associate Igor Fruman were arrested in 2019 while trying to board an international flight with one-way tickets.

  • GOP Governor Blasts Anti-Vax Lawmakers: 'I Don't Need Crazy Getting In The Way'

    New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu slammed "nonsense" conspiracy theories spread by state Republicans.

  • Peter Scolari Remembered by Evil Co-Creator as 'Wonderful, One of the Funniest Actors We've Worked With'

    Evil co-creator Robert King says that the late Peter Scolari was a veritable godsend in his recurring role as Bishop Thomas Marx. Scolari, best known for his work on Bosom Buddies and Newhart, died on Friday at the age of 66, following a battle with cancer. His most recent TV role was on the CBS-turned-Paramount+ […]

  • Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes

    A New York jury has convicted a former associate of Rudy Giuliani of charges that he made illegal campaign contributions to influence U.S. politicians and advance his business interests

  • Giuliani associate Lev Parnas convicted of illegal-campaign-contribution charges

    One part of the case alleged that Parnas and an associate made illegal donations through a corporate entity to Republican political committees in 2018, including a $325,000 donation to America First Action, a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump.