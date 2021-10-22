Giuliani associate Lev Parnas found guilty on campaign finance charges

Giuliani associate Lev Parnas found guilty on campaign finance charges
A federal jury found Lev Parnas, a businessman and associate of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, guilty of six counts related to campaign finance violations.

Parnas was convicted of "influence buying" schemes involving money from Russian backers that he and others used to curry favor with U.S. politicians to promote a cannabis venture. He was also found guilty on one count of lying to the Federal Election Commission about how he channeled funds to Donald Trump's presidential campaign and other Republican causes.

Parnas faces up to five years in prison for each of the five counts and a maximum of 20 for the charge of lying to the FEC.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

