Giuliani associate Lev Parnas has handed over texts, documents, and photos to impeachment investigators

An attorney for Lev Parnas traveled to Washington, D.C., over the weekend to deliver the contents of his client's iPhone to House impeachment investigators.









After our trip to DC, we worked through the night providing a trove of Lev Parnas’ WhatsApp messages, text messages & images—not under protective order—to #HPSCI, detailing interactions with a number of individuals relevant to the impeachment inquiry. #LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers pic.twitter.com/HdHaCyZXIm — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 13, 2020

Parnas is one of two indicted associates of Rudy Giuliani who were arrested in October and charged with funneling foreign money into U.S. elections; Parnas has pleaded not guilty. When it comes to President Trump's impeachment, Parnas is of interest because while Giuliani was in Ukraine trying to dig up incriminating evidence about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, Parnas and his business partner Igor Fruman helped set up meetings for Giuliani with government officials.

Parnas' attorney, Joseph Bondy, tweeted on Monday that he turned over text messages, WhatsApp messages, photos, and thousands of documents to Democratic staffers on the House Intelligence Committee. Bondy wants to get his client in front of lawmakers, saying Parnas would be a good witness who would be able to shed light on matters related to the impeachment.

While Bondy declined to let CNN know what the messages and documents given to investigators revealed, he did tweet that they detail "interactions with a number of individuals relevant to the impeachment inquiry." He also posted several photos of Parnas with Trump, Giuliani, and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.).

More stories from theweek.com

Ken Jennings is officially Jeopardy!'s Greatest of All Time

How to watch tonight's Democratic debate

Delta jet approaching LAX dumps fuel on playground, injuring 20 kids

