WASHINGTON – Two Ukrainian-born business partners who dined with President Donald Trump at the White House and worked with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani were subpoenaed by House Democrats as part of its impeachment inquiry — just hours after they were arrested on federal campaign finance charges.

–helped Giuliani meet a Ukrainian prosecutor as part of the push for an investigation into Trump's political rival Joe Biden. Both of the men were scheduled to appear before the House Oversight, Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees as witnesses in the impeachment inquiry of Trump.

Parnas failed to appear Thursday before the panels and Fruman was scheduled to appear on Friday. The men were arrested late Wednesday, according to federal authorities.

"Your clients are private citizens who are not employees of the Executive Branch. They may not evade requests from Congress for documents and information necessary to conduct our inquiry," the chairmen of the three panels wrote in the subpoena.

They continued: "They are not exempted from this requirement merely because they happen to work with Mr. Giuliani, and they may not defy congressional subpoenas merely because President Trump has chosen the path of denial, defiance, and obstruction."

The subpoena demands documents related to Ukraine by Oct. 16. It does not outline an exact date for the men to appear before the panels, only saying that "the Committees also expect your clients to appear to testify about these matters at a later date."

More: Two Giuliani associates involved in Trump-Ukraine controversy arrested on campaign finance charges

These images provided by the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office shows booking mugshots of Igor Fruman (left) and Lev Parnas, associates of Rudy Giuliani who were arrested on an indictment that includes charges of violating campaign finance laws. The men had key roles in Giuliani's efforts to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Biden and his son, Hunter. More

The subpoena did not mention the arrests of the men, nor did it mention the campaign contributions that federal authorities said “conspired to circumvent the federal laws against foreign influence by engaging in a scheme to funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and state office so that the defendants could buy potential influence with candidates, campaigns and the candidates’ governments."

But the timing of the arrests and subpoenas complicates the role Parnas and Fruman could have in the impeachment inquiry.

Parnas and Fruman, who were born in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union and now live in Florida, have become political players in recent years. In May 2018, Parnas posted pictures on Facebook of himself and Fruman with Trump in the White House and with the president's son Donald Jr. in California. That was the same month their company, Global Energy Producers, was credited with giving $325,000 to the committee that supports Trump's reelection, America First Action SuperPac.

The campaign contribution sparked a complaint to the Federal Election Commission – and at least two lawsuits – because of questions about the source of the money.

Giuliani ties: Trump-Ukraine scandal puts spotlight on Rudy Giuliani's business ties

The subpoena is just the latest House Democrats have issued in their rapidly escalating impeachment inquiry. The panels have issued such demands to the White House, Giuliani, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Pentagon and the Office of Management and Budget.

House Democrats also subpoenaed Gordon Sondland, a U.S. ambassador involved in the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine, after the State Department blocked his appearance before them.

The impeachment investigation has centered on whether Trump improperly used the power of his office to further his own political aims by pushing Ukraine to investigate Biden. During a phone call on July 25 phone call, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into Biden but he has insisted there was nothing improper about the call.