Giuliani called a newly sworn in GOP senator for help with slowing Biden's election certification, but accidentally left a rambling voicemail on the wrong politician's phone

Julie Gerstein
Rudy Giuliani
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani speaks during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on December 2, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

  • Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani left a rambling message for Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, in which he asked that Tuberville help slow down the joint session of Congress to accept Electoral College votes.

  • Giuliani, unfortunately, dialed the wrong number, though, and the message was left with another senator who passed a recording of the voicemail to The Dispatch.

  • In it, Giuliani admits that President Trump is trying to buy more time to convince legislators to "pull their vote" from the Electoral College acceptance.

  • This is not the first time Giuliani has called the wrong number. 

If you were worried that Rudy Giuliani would leave all his butt dialshair dye mishaps, and Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conferences in the past, rejoice. Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, is still at it. 

His latest gaffe involved calling Sen. Tommy Tuberville, of Alabama, to strategize about successfully slowing down the Electoral College roll call currently happening at the Capitol. The only problem? Giuliani called the wrong guy.

Instead, he left the voicemail with another (unnamed) Senator, who then forwarded a recording of the call to The Dispatch.

The impressively bungled call is reminiscent of a Scooby-Doo villain revealing the details of his evil plan. In it, Giuliani outlines the GOP strategy to "slow down" the counting of electoral certification votes and appears to admit the Trump team has run out of legitimate challenges to Joe Biden's election win.

"The only strategy we can follow is to object to numerous states and raise issues so that we get ourselves into tomorrow - ideally until the end of tomorrow," he said. "So if you could object to every state and, along with a congressman, get a hearing for every state, I know we would delay you a lot, but it would give us the opportunity to get the legislators who are very, very close to pulling their vote."

He then expressed frustration with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has in recent weeks splintered off from Trump's party line that the presidential election had been stolen from him. This claim has repeatedly been refuted and is based on conspiracy theories. 

"I know McConnell is doing everything he can to rush it, which is kind of a kick in the head because it's one thing to oppose us, it's another thing not to give us a fair opportunity to contest it," Giuliani said. 

Giuliani appeared at President Trump's White House rally on Wednesday, in which the president encouraged his supporters to walk down to the Capitol to protest.

The former New York City mayor appeared to be in lockstep with Trump, at one point suggesting the election be determined via "trial by combat."

Giuliani told the gathered crowd that slowing down the electoral vote count would allow for a more thorough look at "fraudulent" ballots and "crooked" machines, despite there being no evidence of widespread voter or electoral fraud.

"Over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent and we're wrong, we will be made fools of," he said. "But if we're right, a lot of them will go to jail."

This is the second recording of a call that's made headlines for Trump and his allies this week. On Monday, The Washington Post released the audio and transcript of a call that President Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the president told Raffensperger he wanted him to find "11,780 votes" - one more than the number of votes Biden beat him by in the state. 

