Giuliani calls Democrat Adam Schiff an 'illegitimate' House Intel chair

Rudy Giuliani is not a fan of House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.). That much is clear.

Giuliani on Sunday, during an appearance on ABC's This Week, told host George Stephanopoulos that he "wouldn't cooperate" with Schiff as Congress launches an impeachment inquiry of President Trump over his communications with Ukraine's government. Giuliani is closely — and openly — tied to the matter as Trump's personal lawyer.

The former New York City mayor called Schiff an "illegitimate chairman" who has pre-judged the case, arguing that he should be removed. If Schiff were replaced with someone "neutral," Giuliani said he would re-think it, however. He also said he would testify before Congress if Trump asked him to.





Schiff followed Giuliani on the ABC program where he brought up the point that it's not actually his role to judge the case — that's up to the Senate — and that his primary focus is to continue the investigation and unveil the facts. He did admit, though, that what he's seen so far is "damning" for the Trump administration.





NEW: Asked repeatedly if he would cooperate with House Intelligence Committee, Rudy Giuliani tells @ThisWeekABC, "I wouldn't cooperate with Adam Schiff," but then says he would "consider" it were chair Adam Schiff removed. https://t.co/NTh4GiozTu pic.twitter.com/t1aLRzgNQB — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 29, 2019