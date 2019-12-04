Giuliani on Calls: ‘Remember, I’m the President’s Attorney’

(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani said he’s President Donald Trump’s attorney Wednesday in explaining numerous calls he had with the White House and its budget office during Ukraine dealings now at the center of a congressional impeachment inquiry.

“The mere fact that I had numerous calls with the White House does not establish any specific topic,” Giuliani said on Twitter. “Remember, I’m the president’s attorney.”

Giuliani’s tweet came a day after the House Intelligence Committee released a report showing numerous calls between Giuliani and the White House as well as the Office of Management and Budget during key moments in the Ukraine scandal. The report doesn’t say who in the White House or OMB participated in the calls.

Giuliani has said publicly that he conducted an investigation “concerning 2016 Ukrainian collusion and corruption” on Trump’s behalf. But there have been recent signals the White House is trying distance itself from the former New York City mayor, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors related to his activities in Ukraine.

Last week in an interview with Bill O’Reilly Trump denied that he sent Giuliani to Ukraine for the Biden probe, saying “Rudy has other clients, other than me.”

The call records also showed extensive contact between Giuliani and Devin Nunes, the Intelligence panel’s top Republican.

--With assistance from Steven T. Dennis and Justin Sink.

