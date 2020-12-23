Giuliani caught on voicemail saying he planned to ‘get rid of’ his phone number, raising questions about evidence destruction

Stephen Rex Brown, New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani’s ineptitude with smartphones came back to bite him once again Tuesday — this time in the case against a former business partner accused of political corruption.

An attorney for Lev Parnas revealed in a new Manhattan Federal Court filing that he received an odd voicemail from Giuliani weeks after the Ukraine-born businessman’s arrest. In classic Giuliani fashion, the personal attorney for President Donald Trump failed to hang up his phone.

“It’s Rudy Giuliani. I’m calling, uh, to see if we can talk either about or with Lev. I have my lawyer with me, but you can call me back at ... ,” the former mayor said, sharing his phone number.

Giuliani then said to his own lawyer, “That’s the soon to be gotten rid of number,” apparently not realizing he hadn’t hung up.

Parnas’ attorney, Joseph Bondy, said the comment raised concerns Giuliani might have planned to destroy evidence.

“Mr. Giuliani’s entreaty to speak with Mr. Parnas went unanswered, and it is unknown whether Mr. Giuliani actually altered or destroyed any evidence associated with his cellphone, nor why he might have felt a need to get ‘rid of’ his number,” Bondy wrote.

Giuliani is notorious among political insiders for accidentally dialing reporters, giving them a chance to listen to his conversations.

The revelation was part of a 55-page filing challenging the indictment against Parnas. He and three others were charged in October 2019 with a complex web of campaign finance schemes, some of which overlapped with Trump’s effort to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine.

Parnas argues his arrest was timed to foil plans to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry and orchestrated by Attorney General William Barr himself. Parnas turned over reams of evidence to House Democrats conducting the inquiry. The Republican-controlled Senate acquitted Trump in February.

“Mr. Parnas’ long-standing assertion that Attorney General Barr ordered the timing of his indictment and arrest as a means to protect the President and thwart his potential testimony in the impeachment inquiry has been substantially strengthened,” Bondy wrote.

One of Parnas’ co-defendants in the case, David Correia, pleaded guilty two months ago to scamming investors in a planned insurance company aptly named Fraud Guarantee. Parnas co-founded the company with Correia.

The new legal challenge emerged one day after NBC News reported that prosecutors on the Parnas case were considering a legal request for Giuliani’s emails — a sign that the investigation was ramping up following the presidential election. The emails would presumably include communications with his most famous client: Trump.

Giuliani touted the report as a badge of honor on Twitter.

“I’m proud to be number one on Biden Vindictive government list. Sounds like the DOJ anti-Trumpers can’t wait for Biden to make DOJ the GOVERNMENT Secret Police like they were under Obama. They want to seize my emails. No reason No wrongdoing Attorney-Client privilege.?” Giuliani tweeted, falsely linking Biden to an investigation that began over a year ago.

Giuliani told the New York Daily News he hadn’t received a demand from prosecutors.

“No one” has reached out, Giuliani said in a text. “It’s pure bull.”

Robert Costello, Giuliani’s attorney, said he doubted the report.

“As far as we know there is nothing going on in the SDNY concerning Mayor Giuliani,” he said.

———

(Chris Sommerfeldt contributed to this story.)

Latest Stories

  • Texas attorney general asked Trump administration to revoke COVID relief funds for Harris County

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Trump administration in the spring to revoke millions of dollars in COVID relief for Harris County, which includes Houston, because the funds were earmarked to expand mail-in voting in the 2020 election.

  • How Biden will deal with the Pentagon's generals

    During his 34-year tenure on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which he twice chaired, Biden took a keen interest in military issues, frequently visiting U.S. forces deployed overseas.

  • Two passengers leave plane by emergency slide before takeoff from NYC

    The passengers were on a flight bound for Atlanta when they opened the aircraft’s cabin door.

  • Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

    Texas does not plan on following a federal advisory panel's recommendation that essential workers and people over age 75 should be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines after health care workers and long-term care facility residents, the state's health and human services department announced Monday.Instead, people in Texas who are over 65, as well as adults of any age with certain medical conditions considered coronavirus co-morbidities will receive priority. The department's announcement says the decision was reached after a state-level expert panel decided the "most vulnerable populations" should be protected as soon as possible, though it will likely be a few weeks before the state is done with the initial phase of vaccinations.> Texas breaks with CDC ACIP recommendations for next phase of covid19 vaccine prioritization; puts people 65+ and those with medical conditions that put them at high risk next in line after front-line health care workers and residents of long term care facilities pic.twitter.com/o3nDRaQpeZ> > — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) December 21, 2020There has been debate about who should receive shots next, with some arguing data clearly identifies age as one of the most significant factors in disease severity. But others believe the federal recommendation is the right call, since essential workers are at greater risk of coming into contact with the virus and don't have the luxury of working from home.More stories from theweek.com Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Biden says he won’t be a 'lame duck' president, doesn't commit to quickly filing for re-election

  • The disappointing downfall of Dr. Deborah Birx

    Along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Birx was seen as a potential counter to Trump and those who abetted his worst impulses.

  • Pakistan warns India against 'false flag' attacks in Kashmir

    Pakistan's military was on high alert in Kashmir on Monday as its prime minister warned India against carrying out any “false flag” operations in the disputed region after a U.N. vehicle in the Pakistan-held part came under attack. Pakistan blamed Friday's attack on India, implying it was aimed at embarrassing Islamabad and harming relations with the international community. India has denied the allegations.

  • Big Tech's stealth push to influence the Biden administration

    Silicon Valley is working behind the scenes to secure senior roles for tech allies in lesser-known but still vital parts of president-elect Joe Biden's administration, even as the pushback against Big Tech from progressive groups and regulators grows. The Biden transition team has already stacked its agency review teams with more tech executives than tech critics. It has also added to its staff several officials from Big Tech companies, which emerged as top donors to the campaign.

  • After permit approved for whites-only church, small Minnesota town insists it isn't racist

    City leaders said if they had turned down Asatru Folk Assembly, they would have faced an expensive legal battle.

  • Former FDA chief thinks new mutation of COVID-19 found in the U.K. is 'already in the U.S.'

    Former Food and Drug Administration head Dr. Scott Gottlieb believes the new variant of the coronavirus found in the United Kingdom is "already in the U.S." and a travel ban won't do anything to keep it from spreading in the country.The mutation is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, and because of it, more than 40 countries have banned travel to and from the U.K. for at least 48 hours. Gottlieb told CNBC's Shepard Smith on Monday that at this point, he does not believe a travel ban "is going to prevent this mutated strain from coming into the United States. We're going to have an epidemic that continues to build over the course of the next three or four weeks, we'll reach a peak, and then we'll start to see infection rates decline as we see vaccinations get rolled out."So far, there is no sign this is a deadlier strain, and Gottlieb told Smith "the question is, is this virus going to change the surface proteins in a way that can obviate either the vaccines or prior immunity, and there's no indication that it's doing that right now." However, Gottlieb cautioned that "over time, it will evolve in ways where it can probably obviate prior infection or vaccines to some degree, so we'll probably need to adapt our vaccines over time."As the virus continues to make its way around the world, Gottlieb said "we're going to start to see more of these variants, and that's why it's important to get the population vaccinated and snuff out these infections. The more infections you have, the more chances that these variants start to propagate."More stories from theweek.com Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Biden says he won’t be a 'lame duck' president, doesn't commit to quickly filing for re-election

  • 11 Luxurious Bedding Options to Start the New Year Right

    Slip into something a little more comfortableOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Israel faces fourth election in two years after government collapses over budget row

    Israel's government collapsed on Tuesday night after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partner, Benny Gantz, failed to agree on a budget, forcing the Jewish state to run its fourth election in two years. Following a failed attempt in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, to grant more time for the two ministers to come up with a budget compromise, the government fell apart at midnight on Tuesday. The failure to pass a budget came just seven months after Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gantz formed a precarious coalition government, which had been marred by infighting and tensions over their response to the coronavirus pandemic. The election is due to be held on March 23 next year. Mr Netanyahu now faces a bitter struggle to save his political career as he grapples with mass protests, a corruption trial and a weary electorate that has little appetite for more polls. He must also contend with a new, right-wing rival in Gideon Sa’ar, a former minister in Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party who registered his own breakaway movement New Hope earlier this month.

  • S. Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian intrusion into air defense zone

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea's air defense identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.

  • US companies no longer have to pay sick leave to people with Covid after Mitch McConnell reportedly blocks extension

    ‘This crisis has made it clearer than ever why paid leave for every worker is so important to families,’ says senator Patty Murray

  • Mexico says to receive first vaccines from Pfizer on Wednesday

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The first COVID-19 vaccine doses from U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer Inc will arrive in Mexico on Wednesday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday, paving the way for their application in the country. "This first shipment to Mexico has already been picked up at Pfizer's plant in Belgium, it arrives tomorrow," Ebrard told reporters at a regular news conference. "We think it will be touching down in Mexico before noon."

  • Body camera video released in fatal Texas police shooting of Joshua Feast

    Feast, 22, died after being shot on Dec. 9 when a La Marque officer was attempting to arrest him on outstanding warrants, according to police.

  • Trump administration officials subpoenaed in probe into alleged 'extensive and dangerous' political interference at CDC

    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield have both been subpoenaed by a House subcommittee probing allegations of political interference at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Monday subpoenaed Azar and Redfield for previously-requested documents, which committee chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said was "necessary because the Select Subcommittee's investigation has revealed that efforts to interfere with scientific work at CDC were far more extensive and dangerous than previously known," The Wall Street Journal reports.Earlier this month, Clyburn said that a CDC official, Dr. Charlotte Kent, alleged to investigators that Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee was trying to interfere with a scientific report amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios reports. And on Monday, Clyburn said that the subcommittee has obtained documents showing "Trump administration appointees attempted to alter or block at least 13 scientific reports related to" COVID-19 over a "period of four months."A spokesperson for HHS previously objected to the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent," calling it "irresponsible," per the Journal. Clyburn said the subpoena requires Redfield and Azar to produce the requested documents by Dec. 30.More stories from theweek.com Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Biden says he won’t be a 'lame duck' president, doesn't commit to quickly filing for re-election

  • Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accused of 'inadvertently' flouting the rule of six

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accused on Monday of “inadvertently” flouting the rule of six after meeting up with the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children at a Christmas attraction. The Cambridges were photographed at Luminate, a woodland walk on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, with their three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, on Sunday evening. They appeared to be with the Wessexes and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James Viscount Severn, 13. Both groups arrived separately, the Cambridge’s from their Norfolk home, Anmet Hall, and the Wessexes from their home, Bagshot Park in Surrey. They had been given consecutive slots to enter the mile-long illuminated trail, but fellow visitors said the two families were clearly mixing and chatting together. Norfolk is in Tier 2, meaning that only six people can meet up outdoors if not from the same the same household. The whole of Surrey, bar Waverley, is in Tier 4, meaning that residents should not travel into another tier.

  • Trump turns on Pence as Lincoln Project ad ‘gets in his head’, report says

    President is reportedly lashing out at closest aides

  • Malaysia buys AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, seeks more from China, Russia

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia has signed a deal to procure 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, and is in final talks with Chinese and Russian manufacturers to secure more, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday. The Southeast Asian country has already secured 12.8 million doses from its deal with Pfizer-BioNTech signed last month, as well as from its participation in the global COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO). "This means that we have secured vaccine supplies to cover 40% (of the population)," Muhyiddin said in a televised address.

  • A white supremacist who has advocated for legalizing child porn was arrested and charged with kidnapping a 12-year-old girl he met online

    Nathan Larson, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018, has called Hitler a 'white supremacist hero' and admitted that he was a pedophile.