Giuliani claims he can 'prove' a 'Democratic scam' in Ukraine with iPad full of 'reports' he never actually shares

Rudy Giuliani has a fresh crop of claims about Democrats' dealings in Ukraine — an iPad full of "proof" he won't let anyone else see.

The former New York City mayor made a Fox Business appearance on Thursday night to push any corruption in Ukraine on Democrats' shoulders. "They're going to be very surprised when they see the report that I have" apparently revealing an "unaccounted for" $5.3 billion in Ukraine aid during the Obama administration, Giuliani said, not exactly specifying who "they" are. That aid gap apparently explains "how all those oligarchs become oligarchs," Giuliani said, making some chomping noises and motions to imitate his interpretation of how money is laundered.

Giuliani goes on to mention this mysterious report over and over, which apparently shows how "not just" the Bidens engaged in a "huge Democratic scam" in Ukraine. "That's why they're so crazy on the subject of Ukraine, and why they want to literally kill me," Giuliani said of Democrats, without any proof of this murderous plot. "I don't think it. I can prove it," Giuliani claimed again before breaking out a tablet containing a "document" that does just that — not that he actually shows it to the audience.









.@RudyGiuliani says there is more to this #Ukraine corruption scandal than the #Bidens - #Giuliani says he has the proof, and he's ready to EXPOSE the corruption - and that's why people are after him, watch: #TrishRegan pic.twitter.com/sjYstoyUdE — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) February 14, 2020

Giuliani hasn't publicized any proof for his claims, and more than 12 hours after claiming "we're gonna reveal the whole thing," still hasn't done so.

