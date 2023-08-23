Giuliani ‘feeling very, very good’ ahead of surrendering in Georgia case

Rudy Giuliani said he is feeling positive ahead of his surrender to authorities in the Georgia 2020 election case, in which defendants are required to turn themselves in by Friday.

“I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I’m defending the rights of all Americans as I did so many times as a United States attorney,” the former New York mayor and longtime Trump ally told CNN on Wednesday.

Giuliani’s 13 charges include six in connection with a scheme to submit the false slate of pro-Trump electors in Georgia, as well as a racketeering charge, which every defendant faces. He is also charged with three counts of soliciting lawmakers to violate their oaths of office by encouraging them to help send the slate of fake electors and three counts of making false statements.

As of Tuesday, Giuliani had yet to find a Georgia-based attorney to sign off on any bail agreements. CNN reported that the former Trump attorney is expected to meet with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) on Wednesday to discuss a bond agreement, according to sources familiar with the plan.

“And I’m fighting for justice,” Giuliani said. “I have been from the first moment I represented Donald Trump — innocent man, who has now been proven innocent several times. I don’t know how many times he has to be proven innocent.”

Giuliani also backed former President Trump’s rhetoric accusing the justice system of being politicized.

“And the system of justice is politicized and criminalized for politics,” he said. “Your rights are in jeopardy and your children. Donald Trump told you this. They weren’t just coming for him or me. Now they indicted people in this case, I don’t even know who they are.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.