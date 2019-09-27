Giuliani gave a wild interview saying he 'will be the hero' of the Ukraine scandal

AP Photo/Charles Krupa





Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has given a wild interview in which he said he would "be the hero" of the Ukraine scandal.

Giuliani was reacting to a whistleblower complaint that frames him as a central figure in Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, who is one of Trump's 2020 election rivals.

The former New York City mayor told The Atlantic that it was "impossible that the whistleblower is a hero and I'm not" and said that "if this guy is a whistleblower, then I'm a whistleblower too."

Giuliani alleges that Biden was corrupt as vice president in his actions with Ukraine, but there is no evidence of this.

Some White House officials have reportedly said they blame Giuliani for the scandal, which has led to impeachment proceedings against Trump. Giuliani called such officials "a bunch of cowards."

In an interview with The Atlantic's Elaina Plott published Thursday, Giuliani commented on an explosive whistleblower complaint that revealed Trump asked Ukraine's president to investigate Trump's 2020 election rival Joe Biden.

In an interview with The Atlantic's Elaina Plott published Thursday, Giuliani commented on an explosive whistleblower complaint that revealed Trump asked Ukraine's president to investigate Trump's 2020 election rival Joe Biden. The complaint also characterized Giuliani as a "central figure" in what it described as Trump "pressuring a foreign president to investigate one of the President's main domestic political rivals."

Giuliani said in the interview: "It is impossible that the whistleblower is a hero and I'm not. And I will be the hero!"

"These morons — when this is over, I will be the hero."

Plott, who was speaking with Giuliani by phone, said Giuliani was "very angry" and sounded "out of breath" during moments of the call.

Giuliani alleges the Bidens were corrupt in Ukraine, but the country's top prosecutor said there was no evidence of wrongdoing

Giuliani said he would be recognized for uncovering what he says is corrupt action from the time when Biden was vice president and his son Hunter Biden was on the board of a Ukrainian gas-extraction company. No evidence of such corruption has been found.

"If this guy is a whistleblower, then I'm a whistleblower too," Giuliani told The Atlantic. "You should be happy for your country that I uncovered this."

Giuliani and Trump accuse Biden of trying to push out Ukraine's top prosecutor in 2016 over an investigation of Bursima Holdings, which Hunter was then on the board of.

But government officials and Ukrainian anticorruption advocates say the prosecutor had actually hampered the investigation into the company and did so long before Biden was involved. Biden has said he was trying to lessen corruption in Ukraine by seeking the prosecutor's removal.

Ukraine's prosecutor general also said this week that there was no evidence of any wrongdoing on behalf of the Bidens.

Giuliani told The Atlantic that "all his facts" about Biden were "true."

Giuliani said he was contacting Ukrainian officials at the State Department's request, but the agency hasn't commented

Giuliani told Fox News on Tuesday that he had been dealing with Ukrainian officials at the request of the State Department. The State Department has not commented on these claims.

He was responding to a Washington Post report that Giuliani had been dealing with Ukrainian officials in an unusual situation that cut out national security personnel, who were left learning about Giuliani's actions through media reports.

Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump More