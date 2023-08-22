Giuliani getting help from Kerik to find Georgia-based attorney: report

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for former President Trump, has not found a Georgia-based lawyer to represent him in the state’s prosecution on claims that he assisted a scheme to overturn the 2020 election, according to CNN reports.

The former New York City mayor is among the 19 defendants charged in the state’s sprawling racketeering case against Trump and his associates.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor himself, was charged with solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer and other crimes related to a fake elector scheme, which attempted to construct a slate of fraudulent electoral college votes to elect Trump in 2020 after he lost the election.

He is relying on the assistance of one of the case’s unindicted co-conspirators, Bernie Kerik, to negotiate his bail and surrender terms with Georgia prosecutors, CNN reports. Kerik is not an attorney himself but has worked with Giuliani on election fraud claims in the past.

Giuliani must negotiate bail and turn himself in to Georgia authorities by the Friday deadline and will require a Georgia-licensed attorney to sign off on any bail agreements.

Kerik is unindicted Co-conspirator 5 in the Trump indictment, his attorneys confirmed. According to prosecutors, he spoke with politicians about the fake elector scheme in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

The Hill has reached out to Giuliani and Kerik for comment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.