Giuliani’s law license suspended in N.Y. state

A New York court has ruled that Rudy Giuliani made false comments about the 2020 election as Donald Trump's personal lawyer and has suspended his law license in New York state, effective immediately.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump says Giuliani suspension from practicing law in NY is part of 'Witch Hunt'

    Former President Donald Trump rallied to the defense of his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was suspended from practicing law in New York after a court determined he made false statements in challenging the results of the 2020 election.

  • New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani's law license

    An appeals court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York on Thursday because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential race. "This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden.” Trump called the suspension a politically motivated “witch hunt," while Giuliani said it was a “disgrace” on his afternoon radio show.

  • Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in N.Y. over false 2020 election claims

    Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, was suspended Thursday from practicing law in New York.

  • Rudy Giuliani’s Law License Suspended Over Election Lie Spree

    MANDEL NGANRudy Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in New York state due to his “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about the 2020 election result.The New York Supreme Court Appellate Division’s grievance committee filed a summary of disciplinary proceedings on Thursday, outlining multiple “uncontroverted” instances of professional misconduct.“[W]e conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to c

  • Giuliani's law license suspended by NY court

    RUDY GIULIANI: "This is a one-sided decision."Rudy Giuliani on Thursday slammed a New York state appeals court order to suspend his law license, after a five-judge disciplinary body found that he had lied when he argued that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client, former U.S. President Donald Trump.GIULIANI: "How can they say I lied if I haven't had a hearing?... Courts are not supposed to decide based on newspapers, unless they're Democrats in a Democrat city... I mean, it's only Trump lawyers who have their offices raided. It's only Trump lawyers who get penalized without anybody hearing their side of the case." Giuliani's comments to reporters outside of his apartment building in Manhattan came after the state Appellate Division said, "we conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that [Giuliani] communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump... We conclude that [Giuliani]’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law."GIULIANI: "I've been a lawyer for 50 years. I've never had a complaint. I've never had a problem. I believe that the real problem here is somebody's got to fix this double standard justice system, which is not America anymore... They're a bunch of prejudiced Democrats who credit newspapers instead of witnesses. That's not a judge."The court said Giuliani made numerous false statements, including that hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots or votes, including from dead people, had been improperly counted. It highlighted a Pennsylvania court hearing on Nov. 17 where Giuliani alleged widespread voter fraud - though his formal written complaint on Trump's behalf made no mention of it.The court also suggested that Giuliani's suspension may become permanent, saying: "We find that there is evidence of continuing misconduct."GIULIANI: "Before you can say I was acting improperly, you've got to listen to these witnesses." Several courts, state election officials and members of Trump's own administration have rejected claims of widespread election fraud as untrue, and neither Trump nor Giuliani have produced any evidence to show otherwise.The suspension of Giuliani's law license adds to the legal problems for the 77-year-old former U.S. Attorney in Manhattan and New York City mayor. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have been examining Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, including whether he violated lobbying laws by acting as an unregistered foreign agent while working as Trump's lawyer.

  • 'Trying to score political points': White House slams Gaetz critical race theory clash with top general

    The White House is standing by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after the pair clashed with Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz over critical race theory.

  • Legal smackdown!: Watch Giuliani complain after law license suspended for election lies

    Rudy Giuliani can no longer practice law after his New York law license was suspended for communicating “demonstrably false and misleading statements… in his capacity as lawyer for former president Donald Trump.” The decision comes as he, along with Trump allies Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell, request Dominion Voting’s billion-dollar defamation suit against them be thrown out. Dr. Jason Johnson and former SDNY prosecutor John Flannery discuss.

  • Billie Eilish apologises for using a racial slur

    "I did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others"

  • Game, set and ... token? Murray cashes in on 2013 Wimbledon win

    Andy Murray is cashing in on the craze for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by selling the "moment" he won the Wimbledon tennis tournament in 2013 in the latest such high-profile auction. NFTs are crypto assets which record ownership of a digital item, such as an image, video or text, on blockchain. So the buyer of Murray's Wimbledon NFT will not own the copyright of the video footage, but a crypto asset which refers to a video of the moment the Scottish ace first won the coveted lawn tennis title.

  • New York state court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license

    The court said that Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” in the legal challenge to the 2020 election. Giuliani has 20 days to appeal the decision.

  • Scooter Braun Says Taylor Swift's Team "Refused" His Offer to Sell Back Master Recordings

    In a new interview with Variety, Scooter Braun said Taylor Swift “refused” to sit down with him several times to discuss a deal that continues to make headlines.

  • Florida Gov Signs Law Requiring Students, Faculty To Have Beliefs Surveyed

    Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suggested that the state's public universities and colleges may face financial repercussions depending on the survey results.

  • Andrew Giuliani defends father on Twitter

    Andrew Giuliani took to Twitter to defend his father after an appeals court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York for false statements made while trying to get courts to overturn Donald Trump's loss in the presidential race. (June 24)

  • Royal Caribbean says two guests onboard ship test COVID-19 positive

    Royal Caribbean Group said on Thursday two guests on its cruise liner, Adventure of the Seas, had tested positive for COVID-19. Both guests were not vaccinated and had been quarantined before they disembarked on Thursday in Freeport, The Bahamas, Royal Caribbean International, a unit of the company clarified in a statement. The news comes a week after the company said it would delay the launch of its new cruise liner by nearly a month after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Vice President Harris to visit U.S.-Mexico border this week

    Harris was tasked by President Biden with addressing the systemic issues that have led migrants fleeing Central America to seek refuge in the U.S.

  • One-Time Checkup With a Financial Advisor

    Hiring a financial advisor can make sense when you need or want professional guidance with managing money or building wealth. While advisors often prefer to build ongoing relationships with clients, there are finance professionals who offer one-time consultations. Meeting with … Continue reading → The post One-Time Checkup With a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Harris heading to border Friday for first time as vice president

    The vice president will head to the borer along with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

  • Snake Bite Lands 5-Year-Old in the Hospital, and Now Mom is Warning Other Parents

    The good news? The little girl will be OK. But her mom is using the terrifying ordeal as a teaching moment for other parents.

  • Boston beach has hours reduced amid recent disturbances

    Beach bathrooms will now close every day at 6 p.m. "due to staff and public safety concerns."

  • Young brothers missing for 5 days may be with mom who doesn’t have custody, NC cops say

    One of the boys is 3 years old and the other turns 2 next month.