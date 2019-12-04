Giuliani Meets Ukrainian Prosecutors at Center of Impeachment Inquiry to Film TV Series

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani is in Europe this week to meet with Ukrainian prosecutors at the center of the impeachment inquiry against the President, in order to produce a television show about the impeachment process, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

House Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry due to suspicions Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine to pressure the country to investigate corruption allegations against Joe Biden. Giuliani gathered information on the allegations from Ukrainian contacts throughout the first half of 2019.

Giuliani met with former Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko in Budapest on Tuesday, and is scheduled to meet with former prosecutor general Victor Shokin, to film a series on impeachment for right-wing outlet One America News (OAN). Giuliani is filming the series even as the impeachment inquiry has focused national attention on his contacts with Ukraine.

During his tenure, Shokin’s office had opened a corruption investigation into Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company on whose board sat Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son. In 2016 Joe Biden threatened to withhold U.S. aid to Ukraine if the government did not fire Shokin, who was widely seen as corrupt by U.S. and European leaders.

In early 2019 Giuliani considered taking Lutsenko as a client even as the former NYC mayor pushed Lutsenko to look into allegations against Biden. Lutsenko is under investigation by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegations of abuse of power.

In November the Wall Street Journal reported that federal prosecutors had launched a wide-ranging probe into Giuliani’s businesses and partners. Investigators are looking into the possibility that Giuliani acted as an unregistered foreign agent.

More from National Review