Giuliani now a target in Fulton County election interference investigation, sources confirm

Channel 2 Action News has learned that Rudy Giuliani, attorney to former President Donald Trump, has been notified that he is considered to be a target in the election interference investigation in the 2020 presidential election.

Sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News that Giuliani’s attorneys received a call Monday informing them of the situation.

To be a target of an investigation means that either law enforcement or prosecutors are looking to bring possible criminal charges against someone.

RELATED STORIES:

Giuliani has been fighting a subpoena to testify in front of a Fulton County special grand jury. A judge ruled last week that he must appear before the grand jury in person.

The special grand jury appears to want to hear more about Giuliani’s December 2020 testimony before a Georgia State Senate subcommittee, in which he made several claims of voter fraud.

Giuliani has been ordered to testify in front of the grand jury on Wednesday.

RELATED NEWS: