Giuliani pleads ‘not guilty,’ waives arraignment in Georgia case

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges in Georgia over his alleged role in conspiring to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

Giuliani also waived his right to appear at an arraignment hearing that was scheduled for next week in Atlanta, according to the new filing.

The move comes a day after former President Trump pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment.

Giuliani’s plea was not unexpected, coming after a string of not-guilty pleas from his co-defendants. He was also quick to rebuke accusations that he was involved after he surrendered last week in Fulton County.

“I am very, very honored to be involved in this case, because this case is a fight for our way of life,” he said after he was booked at the Fulton County jail last week. “This indictment is a travesty.”

“This is an attack on the American people,” Giuliani added.

The former New York City mayor is just one of 19 co-defendants — including Trump — who were charged with a combined 41 counts by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last month under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Around 10 others have also waived their right to appear at the arraignment scheduled for Sept. 6, according to the Associated Press.

Giuliani’s charges were mostly centered on his effort to spread false claims of election fraud and his alleged role in the fake electors scheme in Georgia.

Willis on Tuesday asked a judge in Georgia to expedite the cases of all of the defendants after two defendants — former lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sydney Powell — asked for speedy trials.

Several defendants have asked to move their trials to federal court, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

