Giuliani probe awaits Garland as he nears AG confirmation

  • FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan has returned to the question of whether to bring a criminal case against the former New York mayor, focusing at least in part on whether he broke U.S. lobbying laws by failing to register as a foreign agent, according to people familiar with the case. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, foreground right, and others, including Lev Parnas, left, arrive for the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington. Federal prosecutors are investigating former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, as part of a criminal case brought against his former associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, Soviet-born business partners from Florida who played key roles in Giuliani’s efforts to launch the Ukrainian corruption investigation against the Bidens. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2019 file photo, Lev Parnas, center, arrives at court in New York. Federal prosecutors are investigating former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, as part of a criminal case brought against his former associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, Soviet-born business partners from Florida who played key roles in Giuliani’s efforts to launch the Ukrainian corruption investigation against the Bidens.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch smiles as the audience applauds at the end her testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan has returned to the question of whether to bring a criminal case against the former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, focusing at least in part on whether he broke U.S. lobbying laws by failing to register as a foreign agent, according to people familiar with the case. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
1 / 4

Giuliani Investigation

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan has returned to the question of whether to bring a criminal case against the former New York mayor, focusing at least in part on whether he broke U.S. lobbying laws by failing to register as a foreign agent, according to people familiar with the case. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIM MUSTIAN, ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — With Merrick Garland poised to be confirmed as attorney general as early as next week, one of the first major questions he is likely to encounter is what to do about Rudy Giuliani.

A federal probe into the overseas and business dealings of the former New York City mayor and close ally of former President Donald Trump stalled last year over a dispute over investigative tactics as Trump unsuccessfully sought reelection and amid Giuliani’s prominent role in subsequently disputing the results of the contest on Trump’s behalf.

But the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan has since returned to the question of bringing a criminal case against Giuliani, focusing at least in part on whether he broke U.S. lobbying laws by failing to register as a foreign agent related to his work, according to one current and one former law enforcement official familiar with the inquiry. The officials weren't authorized to discuss the ongoing case and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The arrival of a new leadership team in Washington is likely to guarantee a fresh look at the investigation. No matter how it unfolds, the probe ensures that a Justice Department looking to move forward after a tumultuous four years will nonetheless have to confront unresolved, and politically charged, questions from the Trump era — not to mention calls from some Democrats to investigate Trump himself.

The full scope of the investigation is unclear, but it at least partly involves Giuliani's Ukraine dealings, the officials said.

Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, was central to the then-president's efforts to dig up dirt against Democratic rival Joe Biden and to press Ukraine for an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter — who himself now faces a criminal tax probe by the Justice Department. Giuliani also sought to undermine former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was pushed out on Trump's orders, and met several times with a Ukrainian lawmaker who released edited recordings of Biden in an effort to smear him before the election.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act requires people who lobby on behalf of a foreign government or entity to register with the Justice Department. The once-obscure law, aimed at improving transparency, has received a burst of attention in recent years, particularly during an investigation by former special counsel Robert Mueller that revealed an array of foreign influence operations in the U.S.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan pushed last year for a search warrant for records, including some of Giuliani's communications, but officials in the Trump-era Justice Department would not sign off on the request, according to multiple people familiar with the investigation who insisted on anonymity to speak about an ongoing investigation.

Officials in the deputy attorney general's office raised concerns about both the scope of the request, which they thought would contain communications that could be covered by legal privilege between Giuliani and Trump, and the method of obtaining the records, three of the people said.

The Justice Department requires that applications for search warrants served on lawyers be approved by senior department officials.

“They decided it was prudent to put it off until the dust settled, and the dust has settled now,” said Kenneth F. McCallion, a former federal prosecutor who represents Ukrainian clients relevant to the inquiry and has been in contact with federal authorities about the investigation.

McCallion declined to identify his clients, saying he had not been authorized to do so. He previously has represented former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

Giuliani's attorney Robert J. Costello told The Associated Press he has “heard nothing” from federal prosecutors concerning Giuliani.

It is possible that Giuliani could try to argue that his actions were taken at the behest of the president, as his personal attorney, rather than a foreign country, and therefore registration would not be required under federal law.

Giuliani wrote in a text message Thursday to the AP that he “never represented a foreign anything before the U.S. government.”

"It’s pure political persecution,” he said of the investigation The U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment.

McCallion said federal authorities were asking questions concerning a wide range of Giuliani’s international business dealings, and that “everything was on the table” as it pertained to his work in Ukraine. He said the inquiry was not entirely focused on Ukraine, but declined to elaborate.

The investigation of Giuliani's lobbying first came to light in October 2019, when The New York Times reported that federal prosecutors were investigating Giuliani's efforts to oust Yovanovitch, who was recalled amid Trump’s bid to solicit dirt from Ukraine to pressure Ukraine into helping his reelection prospects.

Federal prosecutors also have investigated Giuliani as part of a criminal case brought against his former associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, Soviet-born business partners from Florida who played key roles in Giuliani’s efforts to launch the Ukrainian corruption investigation against the Bidens.

Parnas and Fruman were charged in a scheme to make illegal campaign donations to local and federal politicians in New York, Nevada and other states to try to win support for a new recreational marijuana business.

Giuliani has said he had no knowledge of illegal donations and hadn’t seen any evidence that Parnas and Fruman did anything wrong.

___

Tucker and Balsamo reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Larry Neumeister contributed to this report from New York.

Recommended Stories

  • Justice Dept. Backs Away From Trump Era but Is Still Expected to Test Garland

    WASHINGTON — As Judge Merrick B. Garland prepares to take over the Justice Department, officials have already begun to reverse Trump-era policies denounced by Democrats and restore what longtime employees described as a less charged environment where they no longer feared retaliation from the president or public criticism from the attorney general. Garland, who is expected to be confirmed as attorney general in the coming days with bipartisan support, emphasized in his confirmation hearing his experience as a former prosecutor and his commitment to protecting the department from partisan influence. His remarks gave many Justice Department officials the impression that he would be an evenhanded leader who would trust and respect them. But the judge’s vow to be fair and apolitical will be immediately tested by politically thorny investigations, efforts to reverse Trump-era measures and the Biden administration’s aims to reinvigorate civil rights initiatives and combat domestic terrorism, including the sprawling investigation into the Capitol attack by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Monty Wilkinson, the acting attorney general and a career law enforcement official, quickly began reversing the Trump administration’s signature initiatives last month, including some viewed with skepticism even by Republicans. He rescinded contentious guidance to prosecutors about voter fraud investigations and harsh sentencing, as well as the “zero tolerance” policy for illegal entry into the United States from Mexico, which separated thousands of children from their families. Since President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20, the department has also notified the Supreme Court that it would no longer challenge the Affordable Care Act, disavowing its position under the Trump administration. It withdrew a lawsuit that accused Yale of discriminating against Asian American and white applicants, seen as part of a wider effort to dismantle affirmative action. And it retracted support for a lawsuit seeking to block transgender students from participating in girls’ high school sports. Other moves by Wilkinson helped raise morale among employees who saw President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr as wielding the Justice Department for political gain, according to current and former employees. Most notably, Wilkinson asked a Trump-appointed prosecutor to stay on to oversee an investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter Biden; and he allowed John H. Durham, the special counsel, to continue his inquiry into the Russia investigation. Department officials viewed the decisions as an indication that facts, rather than political interests, would set the course. Though Democrats said they considered those moves an important reset, more difficult work lies ahead. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, accused previous department leaders during Garland’s confirmation hearing of shaking the public trust in the department as they sought to advance Trump’s personal and political interests. Durbin called for the next attorney general to restore faith in the rule of law. Despite support from many Republicans on the committee, which voted 15-7 to advance Garland’s nomination, at least one objected to expediting his confirmation, Durbin said Wednesday. “It could be days, maybe even into next week, before he can take the job,” Durbin said in a speech on the Senate floor. Like any attorney general, Garland will face headwinds once he is in charge of criminal investigations with political dimensions. “The integrity and wisdom of decision-making throughout the department will continually be drawn into question,” Kenneth Starr, the former Whitewater special prosecutor, said in Senate testimony supporting the judge’s nomination. Garland told the committee that the first briefing he would receive from aides would be on the assault on the Capitol, which he called “the most heinous attack on the democratic processes” he had seen and an indicator that domestic extremism was a greater problem now than it was when he investigated the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Leadership of that investigation is in flux. The head of the Capitol assault investigation, Michael R. Sherwin, has stepped down as the acting U.S. attorney in Washington and may relinquish oversight of the case in the coming weeks, according to a memo he wrote to the office. That investigation promises to be politically tinged; it has already edged toward Trump’s inner circle, with the FBI examining communications between extremists and his ally Roger Stone. And as the department prioritizes its fight against domestic extremism, with the Capitol case at the center of its work, it will face unavoidable questions about links between extremists and the Republican Party. Garland’s record of combating domestic terrorism — which includes not only the Oklahoma City case but also his supervision of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing and the Unabomber case — can help blunt fears of politicization in those investigations, said Matthew Schneider, a partner at the Honigman law firm and a former U.S. attorney in Michigan. When Schneider’s office indicted members of a violent white supremacist group in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, a Democrat who had sparred with Trump, political infighting between the two overshadowed his announcement, he said. Two other inquiries — the federal tax fraud investigation into Hunter Biden and the Durham investigation into any potential wrongdoing by Obama-era officials who opened the Russia inquiry — are certain to be met with accusations of political influence, no matter their outcomes. Justice Department employees expressed hope that Garland’s reputation for fairness and integrity would help mitigate some of those accusations. He is also a departure in temperament and leadership from Barr’s sometimes combative bluntness, which current and former employees predicted could help dampen controversy. “He has the reputation we need in an attorney general right now,” Kenneth Wainstein, a former Justice Department official under President George W. Bush, said of Garland. “He’s recognized as being a thoughtful person, not as an ideologue or as a political partisan. And he understands what it means to be the attorney general for the country, and not for the president. There will never be a morning when you open the paper and see that he’s misused his authority to protect the president.” Barr’s approach to politically charged prosecutorial matters was also a model to be avoided, current and former employees said. He contravened norms to let prosecutors investigate fraud before the election was certified, fueling fears that the results could not be trusted. He ordered them to lower a sentencing recommendation for Stone, who was convicted of seven felonies but later pardoned by Trump. And he sought to drop a case against Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to investigators. Barr also used a manuscript review process intended to keep classified information private to sue Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the author of a gossipy tell-all about working for the former first lady Melania Trump. Under Wilkinson, the department withdrew the legal action against Wolkoff and returned to working through established chains of command. Garland is also expected to try to revive the Justice Department’s civil rights division, which under Trump saw its priorities drastically shift. Religious freedoms were prioritized over work to protect rights for LGBTQ people. The department all but stopped using consent decrees as a tool to overhaul police departments with records of racial discrimination and other abuses. Barr sought to more narrowly enforce Civil Rights Act prohibitions on racial discrimination, and he accused the Black Lives Matter movement of using Black people as props for a radical political agenda. Late last year, the department banned any diversity and inclusion training or programming to comply with Trump’s executive order that banned such training and said that implicit bias did not exist. That guidance was rescinded. Garland’s positions so far demonstrate a contrast, and his commitment to diversity and inclusion appeared heartfelt, said a Justice Department employee who belonged to the DOJ Gender Equality Network, an employee-run advocacy organization that promotes equitable treatment for workers in the department. But Republicans have already warned against an embrace of progressive priorities, insisting that religious freedom must not lose priority and that consent decrees should not be widely used. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has indicated that he will not support Kristen Clarke, Biden’s nominee to run the civil rights division. But Garland made clear at his hearing that he supported reversing the version of civil rights under the Trump administration, rooting his position in the department’s origins in fighting the Ku Klux Klan and upholding the Civil Rights Act to protect the rights of “the most vulnerable members of our society.” That mission “remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice,” Garland said. “Communities of color and other minorities still face discrimination in housing, in education, in employment and in the criminal justice system.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Merrick Garland’s AG confirmation delayed by GOP lawmakers

    Sen. Tom Cotton leads the pack, but 50 Democrats in the Senate say they’ll support Garland for attorney general. Senator Tom Cotton tweeted on Wednesday that he is blocking the effort to expedite the confirmation of Judge Merrick Garland for several reasons. “Democrats are trying to expedite Judge Garland’s confirmation vote,” he wrote on Twitter.

  • Do not become complacent, vaccine-rich Chileans warned

    Chilean authorities have warned citizens to keep protecting themselves from the coronavirus despite the country's highly successful vaccination programme amid fears that the end of the Southern Hemisphere summer and return to work and school could bring a fresh spike in cases. Chile's top public health official, Paula Daza, told Reuters in an interview that despite almost 26% of the population now having received a vaccine dose, Chileans should not lower their guard just yet. "Chile has a vaccination strategy under way that is very solid and has reached all corners of our territory and that is very good news," she said.

  • Biden’s economic recovery imperiled by shrinking labor force

    Just over 61 percent of working-age people were employed or searching for a job in February, according to government data — a proportion that has remained largely unchanged for the last nine months.

  • Allen Robinson expresses interest in playing with Trevor Lawrence

    The former Jags and current Bears WR said he's open to playing with Trevor Lawrence or some of the other top rookie QBs entering the NFL.

  • Hours-long reading of legislation delays debate on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill

    The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to take up President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill, but put off the start of a contentious debate until the full text of the 628-page bill was read aloud. The party-line vote of 51-50, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie, illustrated that Democrats who narrowly control the chamber can expect little, if any, Republican support. Republicans, who are expected to use procedural tricks to drag out the process, began by forcing Senate clerks to read the entire bill - a process that took nearly 11 hours.

  • LeBron James: NBA star's voting rights group starts new campaign

    The group now aims to fight voter suppression efforts in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

  • Republicans To White House: Limit Infrastructure Spending To Roads And Bridges

    As the Biden administration looks ahead to the "recovery" portion of its Build Back Better plan while the $1.9 billion COVID-19 relief bill is considered in the Senate, Republicans are drawing a line across the road when it comes to infrastructure investment. After a White House meeting Thursday that included President Joe Biden and Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Sam Graves, R-Missouri, the ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said he made it clear that for an infrastructure bill to happen, Republican priorities had to be considered. "It cannot be a ‘my way or the highway' approach like last Congress," Graves said. "First and foremost, a highway bill cannot grow into a multitrillion-dollar catch-all bill, or it will lose Republican support. We have to be responsible, and a bill whose cost is not offset will lose Republican support. Second, a transportation bill needs to be a transportation bill that primarily focuses on fundamental transportation needs, such as roads and bridges. Republicans won't support another Green New Deal disguising itself as a transportation bill." Graves' warning shot comes a day after the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) gave the nation's infrastructure a grade of C- and said it would require $2 trillion over 10 years to fix. Remarking on ASCE's assessment on Wednesday — and contradicting Graves' warning — Buttigieg emphasized that infrastructure "is more than roads and bridges and power grids and ports. It's about investing in a way that creates millions of good jobs that last. It's about choices to combat climate change, and it's about building our infrastructure in a way that makes our country a more equitable place for everyone." Also in conflict with Graves are the investment numbers rolled out by Biden during his 2020 election campaign, which included not only $1.3 trillion over 10 years for infrastructure but a $2 trillion "accelerated investment" over his first term that included a low-carbon transportation strategy to meet his climate change goals. Buttigieg said on Wednesday that infrastructure is one of the most bipartisan things the administration is taking on. "This isn't just a red state versus blue state issue or rural versus urban, it's a national issue, and the benefits are enormous — maybe a once-in-a-lifetime moment to invest," he said. "Interest rates are at historic lows, unemployment is higher than it should be, and there's never been a better reason for politicians, regardless of party or ideology, to want to get this done." But Graves asserted on Thursday that rural infrastructure needs were left behind in the COVID relief package, citing the $30 billion in transit funding included by Democrats and benefits primarily urban areas. "Republicans are eager to work on bipartisan solutions, but it will take a willingness to compromise and a good faith effort to consider Republican priorities," he said. "We all have the same goal of improving America's transportation infrastructure, but we cannot overlook broad sections of the country in the process." Related articles: Infrastructure upgrade: US improves from D+ to C- Biden's plan to energize last-mile road safety Joe Biden wants to launch low-carbon transportation strategy Click for more FreightWaves articles by John Gallagher. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWorkhorse Lawyers Up In Mail Truck Contract Dispute With Postal ServiceDaily Infographic: Has Amazon Spoiled Whole Foods?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A Pennsylvania man said he would find a local Democratic Party office and 'shoot it up' for Donald Trump, and then he did, authorities say

    Anthony Nero is accused firing his handgun at the Montgomery County Democratic Party's office in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

  • Tall order; Pirates 6-7 prospect Cruz adjusting on the fly

    Oneil Cruz insists he's a shortstop. The Dominican Republic native was 6-foot-1 or so 16-year-old when the Los Angeles Dodgers signed him. The 22-year-old has stretched out to 6 feet, 7 inches during his slow steady rise through Pittsburgh's system after being acquired as part of a trade that sent reliever Tony Watson to Los Angeles.

  • US Capitol police warn of possible militia plot to breach Congress

    A session is cancelled because of "potential threats" from a militia to storm the Congress building.

  • Senate nears relief-bill votes after half-day delay for full clerk reading demanded by Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson

    The Senate steered on Friday toward a voting marathon on Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill after enduring an extraordinary half-day holdup forced by a Republican foe of President Joe Biden's top legislative priority.

  • Russian court orders Navalny to pay damages in lawsuit filed by Kremlin ally

    A Russian court on Friday ordered jailed dissident Alexei Navalny to pay 500,000 roubles ($6,700) in damages in a lawsuit filed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked businessman, the court said. Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was jailed for two and a half years last month over alleged parole violations related to an embezzlement case he said was trumped up for political reasons, something the authorities deny. Prigozhin's company, Konkord, said the court told Navalny to pay damages for comments he made that were deemed defamatory, inaccurate and offensive.

  • A universal flu vaccine? Study suggests protection against multiple strains, perhaps for years, may be possible

    A team of scientists has developed a flu vaccine that appears to work in monkeys. The positive results have prompted a small study to begin in humans.

  • IG faults Elaine Chao at Transportation over ethics concerns

    The Transportation Department’s watchdog asked the Justice Department to criminally investigate Elaine Chao late last year over concerns that she misused her office when she was transportation secretary under President Donald Trump but was rebuffed, according to a report released Wednesday. The report said the department’s inspector general found that Chao used her staff and office for personal tasks and to promote a shipping business owned by Chao’s father and sisters, in an apparent violation of federal ethics rules. Chao, the wife of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, stepped down from her job early this year in the last weeks of the Trump administration, citing her disapproval over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by Trump’s supporters.

  • Reporter faces trial in case seen as attack on press rights

    An Iowa journalist faces trial Monday on charges stemming from her coverage of a protest against racial injustice, a case that prosecutors have pursued despite international condemnation from free press advocates who say she was just doing her job. The case of Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri, who was pepper sprayed and arrested while reporting on a clash between protesters and police, will highlight an aggressive response by Iowa authorities against those who organized and attended protests that erupted last summer and occasionally turned violent.

  • New SC abortion law remains on hold under judge's order

    A new South Carolina law banning abortions will stay on hold following a judge's order on Friday to extend a temporary restraining order. On Monday, Lewis is set to preside over a hearing on Planned Parenthood’s request for an injunction halting the law altogether while a lawsuit seeking to overturn it is resolved. Lewis initially suspended the “ South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act ” on its second day in effect, following a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood.

  • Flames fire head coach after blowout win, re-hire Darryl Sutter

    The Flames fired Geoff Ward following Calgary's 7-3 win over the Senators and immediately named Darryl Sutter as their new head coach, again.

  • Researchers deploy den boxes as possible tool to aid mysterious fishers

    A charismatic forest acrobat of Minnesota's North Woods is scarcely spotted. Now, the mammal itself is more scarce in its core range, and researchers are trying to figure out the best method to stabilize its population. A relative of the marten, badger and otter, fishers are a rarely seen member of the mustelid (or weasel) family, but some things are well-known: Long-tailed, long-bodied and ...

  • FBI arrests former Trump appointee Federico Klein in connection with Capitol riot

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that it has arrested Federico Klein, one of former President Donald Trump's appointees to the U.S. Department of State, for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Klein, 42, was picked up by federal agents in Virginia, according to a spokesperson for the FBI's field office in Washington, D.C. Court documents obtained by ABC News show Klein has been charged with assaulting federal law enforcement personnel during the deadly riot earlier this year. Klein is the first known member of the Trump administration to face criminal charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol building by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6.