Giuliani Refuses To Comply with Subpoena from House Dems

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has announced that he will not comply with a congressional subpoena for testimony and documents related to his Ukraine dealings. He delivered the news during an ABC News interview conducted Tuesday, the compliance deadline prescribed by House Democrats.

“If they enforce it then we will see what happens,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani also said he has dismissed Jon Sale, who he recently hired to represent him during impeachment proceedings. He said he will retain new counsel if the House enforces the subpoena.

House Democrats initially subpoenaed Giuliani last month, and gave him a deadline of October 15 to comply with the impeachment probe.

“Your failure or refusal to comply with the subpoena, including at the direction or behest of the president or the White House, shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry and may be used as an adverse inference against you and the president,” the September 30 letter reads.

Giuliani told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos during an interview on September 29 that he would only consider complying with the House inquiry if President Trump directed him to.

“If he decides that he wants me to testify, of course I’ll testify, even though I think Adam Schiff is an illegitimate chairman. He has already prejudged the case,” Giuliani said.

As a last act, Sale sent a letter to the House on Giuliani’s behalf to formally respond to the subpoena, stating that “the subpoena is overbroad, unduly burdensome, and seeks documents beyond the scope of legitimate inquiry.”

More from National Review