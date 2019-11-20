'Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo': Key lines from Gordon Sondland's impeachment inquiry testimony

WASHINGTON – Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, told the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was acting on the president's "desires" when he insisted Ukraine investigate 2016 election interference and an energy company tied to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son.

He testified that Giuliani, acting at Trump's direction, made a White House visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dependent on the opening of those investigations. He called the request a "quid pro quo."

Sondland also said he "came to believe" that military aid to Ukraine would be suspended until Ukraine issued a public statement announcing the investigations. He said he shared concerns about the aid with Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Here are some the tops quotes from Sondland's testimony:

'Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo'

"Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelensky," Sondland said. "Mr. Giuliani demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing investigations of the 2016 election/DNC server and Burisma. Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the President of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the President."

He feared aid also part of quid pro quo

Sondland testified that in August he learned military aid to Ukraine had been suspended and that he was "adamantly opposed to any suspension of aid, as the Ukrainians needed those funds to fight against Russian aggression."

"I tried diligently to ask why the aid was suspended, but I never received a clear answer," he said. "In the absence of any credible explanation for the suspension of aid, I later came to believe that the resumption of security aid would not occur until there was a public statement from Ukraine committing to the investigations of the 2016 election and Burisma, as Mr. Giuliani had demanded."

"We had no desire to set any conditions on the Ukranians," he said. "Indeed, my personal view – which I shared repeatedly with others – was that the White House meeting and security assistance should have proceeded without pre-conditions of any kind."

He said he shared his "concerns of the potential quid pro quo regarding the security aid" with Johnson and the Ukrainians.

'I followed the directions of the President'

Sondland said he, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker worked with "Giuliani on Ukraine matters at the express direction of the President of the United States."

"We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani, " he said. "Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt. We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine. So we followed the President’s orders."

He said that "at all times, I was acting in good faith" and as "a presidential appointee, I followed the directions of the President."

"We worked with Mr. Giuliani because the President directed us to do so," he said again.

